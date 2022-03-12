New Study Shows This Unexpected Supplement Increases Muscle Strength*

You don’t have to religiously count your macros or train for an intense endurance sport to understand the ways in which nutrition influences your athletic abilities. Honestly, all it takes is eating too much pizza the night before your Friday morning pilates class or eating a couple cookies before an afternoon run to understand that certain foods (sugar and simple carbohydrates—we’re looking at you) can affect your energy levels and mental resilience during exercise.

While we typically consider the carbs and proteins we’re eating before, during, and after we work out, our fat and even micronutrient intake can seriously affect our athletic performance as well.* Case in point: a new study from the Journal of Exercise and Nutrition reveals that omega-3 supplementation has a direct impact on muscular performance in collegiate athletes.*