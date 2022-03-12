 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

News
Research Says This Supplement Can Increase Muscle Strength & Omega-3s*
|
Expert Reviewed Research Says This Supplement Can Increase Muscle Strength & Omega-3s*

Research Says This Supplement Can Increase Muscle Strength & Omega-3s*

Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor By Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Vice President of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Vice President of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
New Study Shows This Unexpected Supplement Increases Muscle Strength*

Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy

March 12, 2022 — 10:33 AM

You don’t have to religiously count your macros or train for an intense endurance sport to understand the ways in which nutrition influences your athletic abilities. Honestly, all it takes is eating too much pizza the night before your Friday morning pilates class or eating a couple cookies before an afternoon run to understand that certain foods (sugar and simple carbohydrates—we’re looking at you) can affect your energy levels and mental resilience during exercise. 

While we typically consider the carbs and proteins we’re eating before, during, and after we work out, our fat and even micronutrient intake can seriously affect our athletic performance as well.* Case in point: a new study from the Journal of Exercise and Nutrition reveals that omega-3 supplementation has a direct impact on muscular performance in collegiate athletes.*

How omega-3 supplementation supports athletic performance.

During the eight-week study, Baylor University student athletes consumed a high-potency fish oil supplement (i.e., 1.75 grams of EPA plus 1.1 grams of DHA) or a placebo. All participants provided a three-day food log and questionnaire and had their omega-3 index, body composition, handgrip strength, and countermovement jump tested at the beginning and end of the study.

omega-3 potency+

omega-3 potency+

Daily must-have essential for brain, heart & overall health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(14)
omega-3 potency+

Although changes in body composition and power (i.e., countermovement jump measurements) were similar between the two groups, athletes that took fish oil saw a significant 9% increase in handgrip strength while the control group saw no improvement in muscle strength.* 

Participants in the omega-3 supplementation group also benefited from a 73% increase in overall omega-3 index (i.e., measure of omega-3 status in the body), 332% increase in EPA levels, and 64% increase in DHA levels, while athletes from the placebo group saw no change.* These results indicate that high-potency fish oil is an effective means of not only improving muscle performance, but increasing the body’s overall omega-3 status as well.* 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Other surprising supplements with muscle health benefits.

When it comes to promoting an active lifestyle, it turns out protein powder and BCAAs aren’t the only supplements that support our muscle function and strength.* In addition to high-quality fish oil, we’ve discovered a few other supplements that can help bolster your muscle health.*

Vitamin D

Vitamin D is not only vital to the maintenance of muscle form and function, but also contributes to a healthy body composition and muscle mass throughout the lifespan.* With the profound prevalence of vitamin D deficiency and insufficiency in American adults (29% and 41%, respectively), those looking to support their muscle health would be wise to add a high-potency vitamin D supplement (like mbg’s vitamin D3 potency+) to their repertoire of daily supplements.*

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Collagen

While collagen is not a complete protein (i.e., it’s missing one of nine essential amino acids), it still delivers 20 unique amino acids that can support muscle mass.* Additionally, collagen supports muscle growth, repair, and strength (and offers a number of other workout-specific benefits, as well), so you might consider adding a high-quality collagen supplement (like mbg’s beauty and gut collagen+) to your collection of muscle-supporting powdered supplements.*

Multivitamin

High-quality, comprehensive multivitamins contain a complete array of essential minerals and vitamins—many of which help promote muscle development, function, and regeneration.* 

For example: Most multis include vitamin D (which supports muscle health in myriad ways, as we’ve seen above) and vitamin C, which is an enzyme cofactor for collagen and carnitine production—both of which support muscle recovery.* When it comes to minerals, magnesium and calcium play an important role in muscle contraction, while potassium supports muscle formation and also regulates electrolyte balance.* 

Taking a complete daily multi that contains all of these micronutrients (like mbg’s ultimate multivitamin+) can bolster muscle (and whole-body!) health.*

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The bottom line.

If you’re looking to support your muscles holistically, research suggests that supplementing with a quality, high-potency fish oil (like mbg’s omega-3 potency+, which offers 1.5 grams of EPA + DHA) can help improve grip strength and promote optimal muscle performance.*

If fish oil isn’t your thing (we see you, vegans!), check out our top picks for omega-3 supplements to find one that meets your unique needs. Additionally, you can consider adding other muscle-supporting supplements to your daily routine—such as a high-quality multi, vitamin D3, or collagen supplement—to take a synergistic approach to promoting muscle health.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
omega-3 potency+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(14)
omega-3 potency+

omega-3 potency+

Daily must-have essential for brain, heart & overall health*

omega-3 potency+

omega-3 potency+

Daily must-have essential for brain, heart & overall health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(14)
omega-3 potency+
Morgan Chamberlain
Morgan Chamberlain mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition....

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

12 Quick Ways To Wake Yourself Up In The Morning, From Sleep Specialists

Julia Guerra
12 Quick Ways To Wake Yourself Up In The Morning, From Sleep Specialists
Mental Health

How To Stop Overthinking Everything, From A Mindset Coach

Shannon Kaiser
How To Stop Overthinking Everything, From A Mindset Coach
Beauty

Experts Swear By The Ultra-Hydrating Ingredients In This Body Lotion

Alexandra Engler
Experts Swear By The Ultra-Hydrating Ingredients In This Body Lotion
Integrative Health

This Is How Long It Takes To Improve Muscle Mass When Taking Collagen*

Hannah Frye
This Is How Long It Takes To Improve Muscle Mass When Taking Collagen*
Recipes

The Trio Of Ingredients This RD Swears By For Blood Sugar Balance + A Recipe

Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN
The Trio Of Ingredients This RD Swears By For Blood Sugar Balance + A Recipe
Personal Growth

"No Regrets" Is Not A Healthy Mindset — Do This Instead To Move Forward

Jason Wachob
"No Regrets" Is Not A Healthy Mindset — Do This Instead To Move Forward
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Sex

Want To Spice Up Your Classic Missionary? Try These 5 Expert Tricks & Angles

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
Want To Spice Up Your Classic Missionary? Try These 5 Expert Tricks & Angles
Functional Food

This Unique, Underrated Seed Is Rich In Antioxidants + Supports Brain Health

Kristine Thomason
This Unique, Underrated Seed Is Rich In Antioxidants + Supports Brain Health
Beauty

The One Shampooing Mistake That May Lead To Breakage & Split Ends

Alexandra Engler
The One Shampooing Mistake That May Lead To Breakage & Split Ends
Spirituality

The One Crystal Your Collection Is Missing For Grounding & Protection

Sarah Regan
The One Crystal Your Collection Is Missing For Grounding & Protection
Beauty

We Found It: The Ultimate Latte For Skin & Gut Health*

Hannah Frye
We Found It: The Ultimate Latte For Skin & Gut Health*
Integrative Health

Every Single Way To Strategically Stress Your Body & Supercharge Longevity

Jamie Schneider
Every Single Way To Strategically Stress Your Body & Supercharge Longevity
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/fish-oil-increases-muscle-strength-and-omega-3-status
omega-3 potency+

Daily must-have essential for brain, heart & overall health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
omega-3 potency+

Your article and new folder have been saved!