5 Science-Backed Ways Collagen Can Support Your Workout 

No pain, no gain, right? Well, sometimes. Overuse-related pain—which often affects active people—can seriously hinder your exercise goals. And though fitness progress isn't possible without some discomfort, it's still essential to listen to your body and take regular breaks. (But if your pain is severe or doesn't go away, visit the doctor. You might be dealing with a more serious injury.)

In one 2008 study, collagen supplementation helped manage exercise-related joint pain in a group of physically active individuals.* A more recent study found that daily intake of collagen peptides moderately helped manage muscle soreness after jumping exercises, suggesting it might aid in overall athletic performance.*

There's also evidence of collagen peptides playing a role in managing activity-related knee pain in young athletes.* Researchers speculate that collagen peptides support collagen synthesis in articular cartilage, which could help micro-injuries caused by physical activity.*