 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
The Supplement A Nutrition PhD Uses To Bolster Heart, Brain & Whole-Body Health*

The Supplement A Nutrition PhD Uses To Bolster Heart, Brain & Whole-Body Health*

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Vice President of Scientific Affairs By Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Vice President of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Vice President of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
The Supplement A Nutrition PhD Takes For Longevity & Brain Health*

Image by ByLorena / Stocksy

August 2, 2022 — 22:33 PM

"Fishy taste," "fish burp," and "I'll just start eating more fish." These are the top three reasons people share with me when they explain why they're not taking an omega-3 fish oil supplement. Perhaps it's why you stopped taking one (or never started in the first place). 

And who could blame you? Fish oil isn't exactly the sexiest supplement, and with many questionable fish oil supplements on the market, the fear of getting rancid fish oil from your local vitamin shop or grocery store is, sadly, valid. 

But here's the thing: Omega-3 fats are vital for overall well-being and longevity.* I'm sure you're aware of the vast benefits of omega-3s for cardiovascular health and cognitive function, but there's a myriad of other areas of health that need these important fatty acids—including musculoskeletal health, joint health and mobility, and vision (to name a few).* 

The problem? Getting adequate omega-3s is a nationwide struggle. 

The average American diet is seriously lacking in omega-3s.

omega-3 potency+

omega-3 potency+

Daily must-have essential for brain, heart & overall health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(19)
omega-3 potency+

Since well over 90% of Americans fail to consume the baseline omega-3 recommendation (you know, two servings of fatty fish a week), I can safely say we're not eating more fish. Indeed, the omega-3 gap in our nation is massive. Metaphorically speaking, we don't have bigger fish to fry when it comes to nutrition concerns.

As for the first two complaints (fishy taste and burp)? We heard you. As a Ph.D. nutrition scientist, and dietitian who knows how underconsumed yet critically important the two marine omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA are, I was on a mission to create an enjoyable (and dare I say, tasty) fish oil experience for folks. 

But it also had to be effective (potent), high quality (pure), and authentic (traceable) from catch to capsule. After almost a year of work with top partners around the globe, we created the ultimate omega-3 supplement.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

mindbodygreen's high-quality omega-3 supplement solution.

Welcome to the new school of fish oil: mbg's omega-3 potency+. It's checking all the boxes and then some:

  • Potent: High potency with 1,500 milligrams (1.5 grams) of EPA plus DHA in a balanced 4:3 ratio per serving. And this potency isn't random—this impressive 1.5 grams of EPA plus DHA is the omega-3 equivalent of a whole serving of fish.†
  • Pure: Ultra pure via patented technologies minimizes marine contaminants and oxidation.
  • Not fishy: Provides all the fish but none of the fishy aftertaste, thanks to the aforementioned purity and the oh-so-strategic additions of organic lemon oil and rosemary.
  • Bioavailable: Omega-3s are delivered in their triglyceride form for optimal absorption.
  • Sustainable: 100% sustainably sourced, wild-caught, cold-water anchovy from the South Pacific.
  • Traceable: ORIVO certification achieved for third-party-verified, evidence-based transparency (and verification of fish species and origin) via the latest fingerprinting technology.
  • Helpful: Delivers daily omega-3 nutrition plus antioxidant and anti-inflammatory actions for whole-body health—including your heart, brain, joints, eyes, immune system, and more.*

Whether you've taken an omega-3 supplement for years and are looking for a refresh or you're reconsidering dipping your toe in the "pond" after taking a break from fishy (i.e., questionable) products, we've got you covered with omega-3 potency+

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway.

We optimized source, potency, purity, taste, traceability, and evidence-based transparency to deliver an exciting fish oil product you can trust. Plus, it's sustainable from sea to softgel—one more reason to feel good about investing in your omega-3 nutrition and health for life. 

After years of taking a different fish oil supplement, I've made the switch to this high-potency, ultra-pure omega-3 daily essential—and I hope you will too!

† 1 serving (2 gelcaps) of omega-3 potency+ delivers 1,500 mg (1.5 g) of EPA + DHA. That’s equivalent to the omega-3s (EPA + DHA) provided in 1 serving of oily fish (anchovies).
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
omega-3 potency+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(19)
omega-3 potency+

omega-3 potency+

Daily must-have essential for brain, heart & overall health*

omega-3 potency+

omega-3 potency+

Daily must-have essential for brain, heart & overall health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(19)
omega-3 potency+
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN mbg Vice President of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Vice President of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. Ashley received her B.A. in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

I Was Working At An Unfulfilling Job — Here's How I Manifested My Dream Career

Sarah Regan
I Was Working At An Unfulfilling Job — Here's How I Manifested My Dream Career
Integrative Health

3 Easy Techniques To Overcome Negative Thoughts & Rewire Your Brain

Jason Wachob
3 Easy Techniques To Overcome Negative Thoughts & Rewire Your Brain
Functional Food

The Surprising Fruit That May Be The Culprit For A Spike In Blood Sugar

Merrell Readman
The Surprising Fruit That May Be The Culprit For A Spike In Blood Sugar
Beauty

This Powerhouse Ingredient Leaves Skin Hydrated — But Not Sticky

Hannah Frye
This Powerhouse Ingredient Leaves Skin Hydrated — But Not Sticky
Beauty

What We're Getting Wrong About Preservatives In Beauty, From A Cosmetic Chemist

Alexandra Engler
What We're Getting Wrong About Preservatives In Beauty, From A Cosmetic Chemist
Spirituality

Don't Ignore This Sneaky Sign You're Going Through A Spiritual Awakening

Sarah Regan
Don't Ignore This Sneaky Sign You're Going Through A Spiritual Awakening
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Functional Food

This Supplement Is A Gut Health Powerhouse — Most People Don't Get Enough Of It

Merrell Readman
This Supplement Is A Gut Health Powerhouse — Most People Don't Get Enough Of It
Off-the-Grid

Why We All Need To Think About Our Funerals—For The Sake Of The Planet

Emma Loewe
Why We All Need To Think About Our Funerals—For The Sake Of The Planet
Home

The 7 Best Beds That Are Actually Long Enough For Tall People

Jack Byram
The 7 Best Beds That Are Actually Long Enough For Tall People
Functional Food

5 Psychologist-Approved Tips For Making Mealtimes Benefit Your Mental Health

Edith Eger, Ph.D.
5 Psychologist-Approved Tips For Making Mealtimes Benefit Your Mental Health
Functional Food

This Is The Best Olive Oil For Cooking According To A Brain Health Expert

Hannah Frye
This Is The Best Olive Oil For Cooking According To A Brain Health Expert
Beauty

Dermatologists Say This Vitamin Is Key For Skin Health During Summer

Hannah Frye
Dermatologists Say This Vitamin Is Key For Skin Health During Summer
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/omega-3-supplement-review
omega-3 potency+

Daily must-have essential for brain, heart & overall health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
omega-3 potency+

Your article and new folder have been saved!