First thing’s first: Make sure your fish oil supplement contains pure, high-quality oils formulated from catch to capsule (i.e., not going from point A to B to C to D etc. on hot ships). For example, the pure anchovy oil in our omega-3 potency+ is sourced from cold-water, wild-caught fish in the South Pacific (Peruvian anchoveta, to be exact).

After this sustainable sourcing, then the state-of-the-art facility in Chile uses 100% solar energy to extract the oil in its purest and most bioavailable triglyceride form; then it heads straight to the U.S. (i.e., smaller carbon footprint) to be encapsulated in our tilapia softgel. And according to Ferira, this capsule will be between clear and only slightly yellow—never sunny yellow or sour smelling. Why? "The clarity of your fish oil is directly tied to its purity and quality," explains Ferira.

Then there’s the dreaded burpback: While fish oil shouldn’t make you burp (that’s a sign you may be dealing with a low-quality oil or depending on the burp frequency, maybe a GI issue a doctor should check out), people can burp for a number of physiologic reasons throughout the day. And if you do, chances are you don’t want to experience any fishy flavor. So in addition to finding a fish oil with super-low oxidation parameters and contaminant levels, Ferira recommends seeking out a thoughtful fish oil formula that folds in extra botanicals to increase freshness.

That’s why you’ll see organic lemon oil and rosemary extract featured in our formula: "Aside from actually delivering antioxidant properties from this citrus plant, if you were to burp, [lemon oil] is helping it to be a pleasant, fresh-tasting experience," says Ferira. The rosemary extract also increases freshness and stability over time—which helps keep the product from going rancid and, thus, tasting fishy. "We hope that the people who stopped taking their fish oil because of the fear of the burp-back phenomenon, we have you covered,” says Ferira. “Why don't you give it a go again?"