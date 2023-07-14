As a registered dietitian, I have always taken a food-first approach to nutrition and health. And since salmon has been a staple on my weekly menu for decades at this point, I considered omega-3 fats a nutrient I was hitting the mark on. And to an extent, I was. I was getting—and going beyond—the generally recommended two servings1 (aka 3-3.5 ounces) of cooked fish a week.

But I still started to question whether that was enough. And the more I learned about the importance of omega-3’s in health and started to dig into my own health data, I realized it wasn't.