I'm A RD: Here's Why I Eat Fish & Take An Omega-3 Supplement
As a registered dietitian, I have always taken a food-first approach to nutrition and health. And since salmon has been a staple on my weekly menu for decades at this point, I considered omega-3 fats a nutrient I was hitting the mark on. And to an extent, I was. I was getting—and going beyond—the generally recommended two servings1 (aka 3-3.5 ounces) of cooked fish a week.
But I still started to question whether that was enough. And the more I learned about the importance of omega-3’s in health and started to dig into my own health data, I realized it wasn't.
A food-first approach can (and often should) include targeted supplements. It’s been over six months since I added a high-quality fish oil supplement to my daily routine, and I can say with certainty that it’s here to stay.
The research that changed my mind about fish oil supplements
I’m a true believer that knowledge is power. Through my job as a nutrition writer, I did a lot of research for articles on the relationship between omega-3 fats and health.
For some background, omega-3s are essential fatty acids—meaning your body can't produce them, so you have to get them from your diet. The omega-3s eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) are found in high quantities in fatty fish like salmon, anchovies, herring, and sardines, and are the most readily absorbable forms of omega-3.
I came across a lot of research analyzing the link between EPA and DHA and markers of heart health. Research has consistently linked omega-3 intake to cardiovascular wellness, specifically their role in supporting:*
- Healthy levels of triglycerides (a type of fat found in the blood)
- A healthy heart rate
- Healthy blood flow & blood pressure
What I was most surprised to learn was that omega-3s are also linked to slew of other health benefits, and they can:*
- Promote cognition throughout the lifespan 2(especially in life’s later decades)
- Support musculoskeletal health3 (especially for women)
- Combat oxidative stress and support immune function4
- Promote overall eye health and visual acuity5
This information alone was enough for me to start my search for the best omega-3 supplements. But what really solidified my decision was seeing how an omega-3 supplement could have a direct effect on my health.
How I combined this knowledge with my own health data
Overall, I’m a generally healthy person that prioritizes eating well and daily movement. But I want to be healthy and active for as long as I can. This has been top of mind as I inch closer to turning 30 and see my parents experience their own heart health and joint mobility concerns.
While everything on my last blood test came back as within normal limits, I noticed my triglyceride level creep up slightly since my last test. I’ve also been tracking my resting heart rate (currently in the low 70s) and decided to really prioritize further optimizing that number—as a lower resting heart rate is associated with longevity6.
Higher levels of omega-3s are tied to specific health benefits, particularly as it relates to heart health and function. And since that’s what I’m focusing on, research indicates a dose of 1,000 milligrams and higher is most beneficial—meaning it’s time to turn to a supplement.
Choosing the right supplement
I had three main criteria for choosing a fish oil supplement.
- Have a third-party certification for purity and quality
- Be a sustainably sourced oil
- Provide more than 1 gram (1,000 milligram) of EPA and DHA per serving
And mindbodygreen’s omega-3 potency+ not only matches but exceeds those standards. In just two daily gelcaps, this supplement delivers 1,500 milligrams of EPA and DHA—the omega-3 equivalent of consuming a serving of omega-3 rich fish—from sustainably-sourced anchovies in the South Pacific.† And each batch is tested by a third-party lab for heavy metals and other environmental toxins.
I know I can trust the purity and potency of each capsule I take.
The takeaway
I will continue to incorporate omega-3-rich foods like salmon and other fatty fish in my diet, but I am confident that a high-quality supplement like omega-3 potency+ is a much-needed addition to move the needle on my health from good to great. While this isn’t a supplement I feel an immediate physical difference in, I’ll be able to track how this supplementation (and other lifestyle changes) influences markers of heart health over time.
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist and mindbodygreen's supplements editor. She holds a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Boston, Massachusetts and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
