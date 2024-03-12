Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

A Neuroscientist's Favorite Supplement For Brain Health & Mental Well-Being*

Morgan Chamberlain
Author:
Morgan Chamberlain
March 12, 2024
Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
By Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is mindbodygreen's former supplement editor. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Portrait of stylish young woman in black jacket looking confidently at camera on rural background.
Image by Javier Díez / Stocksy
March 12, 2024

Cognitive neuroscientist Caroline Leaf, Ph.D., BSc, knows a thing or two about how to take care of her brain. As one of the first experts in her field to research neuroplasticity (i.e., how the brain can learn and adapt), she's well versed in everything from memory and mind-brain connection to metacognitive neuropsychology and mental well-being. 

"As a cognitive neuroscientist, I'm always looking for new, cutting-edge ways to improve my brain health. Whether you're 25 or 75, I believe it's never too early to be proactive about this vital organ," she explains. 

According to Leaf, getting adequate omega-3s is one of the simplest and most effective ways to care for your brain. In fact, the brain is made of about 60% fat, which means you need a meaningful amount of healthy fat included in your diet to support optimal cognitive function. 

"We get fat from things like avocado, nuts, fish, and fish oils," Leaf explains. Unfortunately, the standard American diet swaps many of these healthy fats for red meat and processed oils. 

Because oily fish (e.g., salmon, mackerel, anchovies, sardines, herring, tuna) are not a staple in the average U.S. home, over 90% of Americans are failing to get enough brain-healthy omega-3s in their diet. 

"It's difficult to get enough of these critical omega-3 fats from diet alone, which is why I supplement with mindbodygreen's omega-3 potency+," Leaf shares in a recent video testimonial.

The omega-3 Caroline Leaf swears by

Simply put, omega-3s are brain food, and supplementation is a smart and effective strategy for getting adequate amounts.

"When looking for supplements, I prioritize omega-3s, as these are the brain's essential building blocks," Leaf explains. "Research actually suggests that when we do take omegas, specifically DHA and EPA, it does help to improve brain and mind and body health."* 

However, not all omega-3 supplements are created equal. Finding a high-quality fish oil with optimal dosage that prioritizes purity and sustainable sourcing is no small feat. According to Leaf, omega-3 potency+ fits the bill.

"I prefer mindbodygreen's formula for its potency (1,500 milligrams of EPA plus DHA per serving) and premium quality," Leaf shares. "It's made of the highest-quality, wild-caught, cold-water, sustainably sourced, pure fish oil with an optimized EPA:DHA ratio and absorption profile (thanks to the triglyceride form)." 

She continues, "The results have blown me away. I've noticed significant improvements in my memory retention, clarity, and cognition—I even feel it has helped my overall mood. It truly is brain food."*

The takeaway

Whether you don't eat fatty fish or just want a quick daily habit that can help support your brain health, an omega-3 supplement is a wonderful way to promote cognitive health, mental well-being, and brain longevity.* 

Try mindbodygreen's omega-3 potency+—the supplement neuroscientists trust to holistically support their brains.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Almost 32% Of People Have This Liver Disease (& It’s Not Connected To Alcohol)
Integrative Health

Almost 32% Of People Have This Liver Disease (& It’s Not Connected To Alcohol)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Brain-Focused Omega-3 Fatty Acid Supports Cognitive Function & Longevity*
Integrative Health

This Brain-Focused Omega-3 Fatty Acid Supports Cognitive Function & Longevity*

Morgan Chamberlain

Is It Safe To Fast On Your Period? What An MD Wants Women To Know
Women's Health

Is It Safe To Fast On Your Period? What An MD Wants Women To Know

Kim Foster, MD

I Asked 5 People With Superbly High Sleep Scores What They Do Before Bed
Integrative Health

I Asked 5 People With Superbly High Sleep Scores What They Do Before Bed

Hannah Frye

I'm A Harvard-Trained MD: This Is The Biggest Disease Trigger No One Talks About
Integrative Health

I'm A Harvard-Trained MD: This Is The Biggest Disease Trigger No One Talks About

Jason Wachob

Is This Antioxidant The Secret To Preserving Your Collagen Layer?
Integrative Health

Is This Antioxidant The Secret To Preserving Your Collagen Layer?

Alexandra Engler

I Tried A 2-Day Regimen To Clear 'Zombie Cells' From My Body
Integrative Health

I Tried A 2-Day Regimen To Clear 'Zombie Cells' From My Body

Carleigh Ferrante

This 4-Minute Practice Improved My HRV By 11 Points Overnight
Integrative Health

This 4-Minute Practice Improved My HRV By 11 Points Overnight

Carleigh Ferrante

Should You Be Adding Supplements With 50+ Trace Minerals To Your Water?
Integrative Health

Should You Be Adding Supplements With 50+ Trace Minerals To Your Water?

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Almost 32% Of People Have This Liver Disease (& It’s Not Connected To Alcohol)
Integrative Health

Almost 32% Of People Have This Liver Disease (& It’s Not Connected To Alcohol)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Brain-Focused Omega-3 Fatty Acid Supports Cognitive Function & Longevity*
Integrative Health

This Brain-Focused Omega-3 Fatty Acid Supports Cognitive Function & Longevity*

Morgan Chamberlain

Is It Safe To Fast On Your Period? What An MD Wants Women To Know
Women's Health

Is It Safe To Fast On Your Period? What An MD Wants Women To Know

Kim Foster, MD

I Asked 5 People With Superbly High Sleep Scores What They Do Before Bed
Integrative Health

I Asked 5 People With Superbly High Sleep Scores What They Do Before Bed

Hannah Frye

I'm A Harvard-Trained MD: This Is The Biggest Disease Trigger No One Talks About
Integrative Health

I'm A Harvard-Trained MD: This Is The Biggest Disease Trigger No One Talks About

Jason Wachob

Is This Antioxidant The Secret To Preserving Your Collagen Layer?
Integrative Health

Is This Antioxidant The Secret To Preserving Your Collagen Layer?

Alexandra Engler

I Tried A 2-Day Regimen To Clear 'Zombie Cells' From My Body
Integrative Health

I Tried A 2-Day Regimen To Clear 'Zombie Cells' From My Body

Carleigh Ferrante

This 4-Minute Practice Improved My HRV By 11 Points Overnight
Integrative Health

This 4-Minute Practice Improved My HRV By 11 Points Overnight

Carleigh Ferrante

Should You Be Adding Supplements With 50+ Trace Minerals To Your Water?
Integrative Health

Should You Be Adding Supplements With 50+ Trace Minerals To Your Water?

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.