PSA: Rewiring Your Brain Is Vital For Lifelong Learning & Happiness

There’s the adage, “you can’t teach an old dog new tricks.” Often, it’s used to suggest that aging limits the brain from learning new things (think: words or skills), but something tells me whoever created the saying didn’t have neuroplasticity in mind (pun intended).

Thanks to neuroplasticity, it is possible for the brain to change and learn. And contrary to popular belief, neuroplasticity isn’t something that infants have a monopoly on or that you suddenly lose one day. Instead, it’s normal brain function and a fascinating cognitive ability, waiting to be shaped by your life experiences.

Now, it’s true that aging causes cognitive changes over time. But neuroplasticity allows you to become more resilient to these changes, ultimately helping you maintain high cognitive function as you age.

Curious? Read on to learn about neuroplasticity, plus how to exercise it through lifestyle changes and key brain nutrition strategies, including supplements.