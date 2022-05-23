Taking Omega-3 Supplements? Here's Everything You Need To Know About Dosage

As Ferira previously explained in this fish oil myth-busting article, thankfully the average person needn't worry about blood thinning when it comes to normal (and useful) levels of fish oil intake. "The fact is, a quick look at the body of epidemiologic and clinical trial research11 over the past 30 years demonstrates, from multiple systematic reviews and meta-analyses, that there is, in fact, no increased risk for bleeding when people consume a total daily amount of EPA + DHA as low as 500 milligrams and as high as ten grams (10,000 milligrams!)," she says regarding omega-3 intake and supplements.