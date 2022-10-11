 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

News
Omega-3 Fatty Acid DHA Can Help Promote Longevity, New Study Shows*

Omega-3 Fatty Acid DHA Can Help Promote Longevity, New Study Shows*

Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor By Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
woman smiling with bike

Image by Lucas Ottone / Stocksy

October 11, 2022 — 23:02 PM

When cardiovascular health, cognitive function, and supporting a healthy inflammatory response are a nutrient’s biggest claims to fame, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that they help promote longevity. After all, these pillars of health directly impact quality of life—and omega-3s have been shown time and time again to support them all.* 

A recent cross-sectional study from The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition demonstrates that these famous fats bolster healthy aging in a more direct way as well.

The longevity study design.

Researchers examined 2,494 healthy U.S. male participants from the Health Professionals Follow-up Study to see if there was an association between their omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acid intake and their leukocyte telomere length (LTL).

Telomeres act as caps at the ends of our chromosomes and protect our DNA from stressors (like free radicals, toxins, etc.). Evidence indicates that telomere length is a marker for biological aging—the longer your telomeres are, the greater your longevity. 

Leukocytes are white blood cells that play a critical role in immune response, and shortened LTL is associated with aging-related health concerns. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How DHA helps promote longevity.

The study found no significant associations between total omega-3 or omega-6 fatty acids intake and telomere length. It did, however, discover that participants with longer LTL had a higher intake of canned tuna and DHA (a marine omega-3 fatty acid) than those with shorter LTL.* 

omega-3 potency+

omega-3 potency+

Daily must-have essential for brain, heart & overall health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(19)
omega-3 potency+

DHA supports a number of essential cognitive functions (including working memory, behavior, and learning), increases the brain’s gray matter, and enhances general neuroprotection.* 

In terms of brain longevity, this fatty acid is tough to beat. This new evidence indicates that DHA may be a critical player in supporting a healthy inflammatory response and whole-body longevity, too! 

Either way, it’s clear that getting enough DHA is vital to support healthy aging.* Considering most Americans aren’t eating enough fish to bolster these longevity efforts, a quality omega-3 supplement (like mbg’s omega-3 potency+) is a must.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway.

A new study from The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition has discovered an association between DHA intake and leukocyte telomere length, indicating that getting more of the marine omega-3 fatty acid (through diet and/or supplementation) can help promote longevity.* 

For a simple and effective way to up your omega-3 consumption, consider a quality omega-3 supplement. mbg’s omega-3 potency+ delivers 1.5 grams of omega-3s (EPA plus DHA) from sustainably sourced, wild-caught anchovies from the cold waters of Chile. 

With a daily, potent dose of EPA and DHA, you can reap all the benefits these marine omega-3s have to offer—including extending your healthspan.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
omega-3 potency+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(19)
omega-3 potency+

omega-3 potency+

Daily must-have essential for brain, heart & overall health*

omega-3 potency+

omega-3 potency+

Daily must-have essential for brain, heart & overall health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(19)
omega-3 potency+
Morgan Chamberlain
Morgan Chamberlain mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition....

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

This Gives Me Everything I Need For Detoxification & Healthy Aging

Jason Wachob
This Gives Me Everything I Need For Detoxification & Healthy Aging
Integrative Health

Live In A City? Your Vitamin D Levels May Be Suffering + How To Get Enough

Morgan Chamberlain
Live In A City? Your Vitamin D Levels May Be Suffering + How To Get Enough
Spirituality

How You Can Actually Learn To Choose Love Over Fear

Sarah Regan
How You Can Actually Learn To Choose Love Over Fear
Beauty

This Is The Truth About Facial Toners, From Dermatologists

Hannah Frye
This Is The Truth About Facial Toners, From Dermatologists
Integrative Health

A Functional Medicine Expert Puts This One Ingredient In Her Smoothie Every Day

Hannah Frye
A Functional Medicine Expert Puts This One Ingredient In Her Smoothie Every Day
Integrative Health

Finally: A Sleep Supplement That Won't Leave You "Tired Yet Wired"

Sarah Regan
Finally: A Sleep Supplement That Won't Leave You "Tired Yet Wired"
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Travel

For Ecotourism, There's No Place Better Than Costa Rica

Alexandra Engler
For Ecotourism, There's No Place Better Than Costa Rica
Recovery

How To Pick The Best Massage Chair, According To A Massage Therapist

Kelsea Samson
How To Pick The Best Massage Chair, According To A Massage Therapist
Beauty

This Pro Esthetician Shares Her Iconic Secret Beauty Habit + A $5 Fave

Hannah Frye
This Pro Esthetician Shares Her Iconic Secret Beauty Habit + A $5 Fave
Beauty

Struggling With Hair Shedding? This Common Ingredient May Be To Blame

Alexandra Engler
Struggling With Hair Shedding? This Common Ingredient May Be To Blame
Home

The 7 Best Mattresses For Scoliosis That Actually Support Your Spine

Jamey Powell
The 7 Best Mattresses For Scoliosis That Actually Support Your Spine
Personal Growth

This Simple Advice Completely Changed The Way I Set Boundaries At Work

Melissa Urban
This Simple Advice Completely Changed The Way I Set Boundaries At Work
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/omega-3s-boost-your-longevity-efforts-new-study-shows
omega-3 potency+

Daily must-have essential for brain, heart & overall health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
omega-3 potency+

Your article and new folder have been saved!