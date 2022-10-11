When cardiovascular health, cognitive function, and supporting a healthy inflammatory response are a nutrient’s biggest claims to fame, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that they help promote longevity. After all, these pillars of health directly impact quality of life—and omega-3s have been shown time and time again to support them all.*

A recent cross-sectional study from The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition demonstrates that these famous fats bolster healthy aging in a more direct way as well.