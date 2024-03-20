Advertisement
A Holistic Plastic Surgeon Says Eat More Of This Nutrient For Tighter Skin
Yes, you really can eat your way to glowing, bouncy skin. And, no, I’m not telling you to toss your retinol serum or peptide cream. True skin longevity requires a multipronged approach, and your diet totally plays a role—especially with age.
Just take it from holistic plastic surgeon Anthony Youn, M.D.: "[Eating] nutrient-dense foods is a big thing you can do to help to slow down the aging process," he shares on the mindbodygreen podcast. There are plenty of skin foods you can add to your daily menu, but today we're going to discuss an oft-overlooked nutrient known for its skin-enhancing properties: omega-3’s.
The link between omega-3s & youthful skin
“Good, healthy fats are anti-inflammatory,” Youn says. Studies back him up, establishing that omega-3 fatty acids possess potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties1, helping the body to strike an important balance and combat oxidative stress.* (Oxidative stress, as you may know, can lead to accelerated skin aging.)
Omega-3s can also help support your skin’s natural lipid layer; natural lipids (like ceramides) and fatty acids live on the surface of your skin, which help seal in moisture and keep environmental aggressors out. As board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D., once told mbg: "Natural fats maintain the integrity of the outer skin layer," and when you have a healthy lipid layer, your skin appears supple and dewy.*
“So I would focus on omega-3 fatty acid-rich foods, [like] wild-caught cold water fish,” says Youn. “Salmon, tuna, trout, mackerel sardines—these are all great sources of omega three fatty acids. The thing is, a large majority of our nation falls short on omega-3s when relying on diet alone2, which is why many experts recommend implementing omega-3 supplements into your daily routine.*
These supplements have been specifically shown to support skin health, too. For example, one comprehensive review of 38 studies found that omega-3 supplements help balance the skin's inflammatory response3.* The researchers consider omega-3 supplements especially useful for skin health, given their "high safety profile, low cost, and ease of supplementation."*
Another study4 found that participants who combined omega-3 supplements with topicals had improved overall skin health and appearance compared to those who only used topicals.*
Looking for a standout supplement? Our own omega-3 potency+ contains 1,500 milligrams of EPA and DHA from 100% wild-caught, cold-water anchovies from the South Pacific, plus an infusion of organic lemon oil and rosemary for a fresh taste (aka, a fish oil that doesn’t taste “fishy”). It’s a solid choice for getting your fill of those skin-healthy fats.*
The takeaway
Healthy fats are the ultimate skin foods, namely omega-3-rich staples like salmon, mackerel, and anchovies. For those who don’t eat enough of these fatty fish (you’re not alone; the majority of us don’t!), a quality fish oil can help you reach your daily goal.* These nutrients are what make skin look naturally fresh and dewy—so, yes, you can achieve a true glow from the inside out.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel