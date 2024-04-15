Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Is Jumping Good Or Bad For Bone Health? I Asked The Experts

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
April 15, 2024
Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Jumping & bone health
Women & osteporosis
3 exercises to try
Who should skip it
Fit Woman Jumping Rope In A Gym.
Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy
April 15, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Osteoporosis disproportionately affects women, and not just by a little—I'm talking rates four times as high1 in women over 50 than men. Knowing this, it’s safe to say that everyone, especially women, should give their bones some love. 

You may assume this means taking the path of least impact—but as it turns out, that’s not necessarily the case. In fact, incorporating one high-impact activity in your workout routine may be just the thing for osteoporosis prevention. We’re talking about jumping. 

Why jumping is good for bone health 

According to double board-certified orthopedic sports medicine surgeon Vonda Wright, M.D.,M.S. the answer is straightforward: “Research has shown that the impact of as few as 20 jumps a day can stimulate bone remodeling and mineralization2, period.” Which Wright deems, “Great for preventing osteoporosis.” 

Now jumping for bone health isn’t just about building bone, but also rebuilding–so don’t think it’s too late to start. Wright uses the NASA astronauts as an example of this, noting that they often take part in trampoline exercises to build back their bone quality.

Plus, jumping can help to regain physical power and boost reaction time—two factors that tend to decrease with age, says physical trainer and Pelaton instructor Marcel Dinkins.

Why women are more at risk 

This is especially important information for women who, as mentioned previously, are at a higher risk of both developing osteoporosis and having fractures3 once they get that diagnosis. As for why, there are a few reasons. 

First, Wright explains, “Men have higher levels of testosterone across their lifespan which is important for building bone4.”

However, estrogen is also beneficial for bone health. The problem here is that estrogen depletes naturally with age, especially once perimenopause and menopause hit. Because of this, Wright says women lose between 2%-3% of their bone density per year in the perimenopause period5—illustrating just how essential estrogen is in supporting bone health.

Women tend to have smaller bones than men as well, which is another possible reason they experience higher rates of osteoporosis and fractures.

But hormones and body size are far from the only risk factors for osteoporosis6—others include nutrient deficiencies (especially vitamin D and calcium intake), family history, smoking, certain medications, and so on. 

A note for young female athletes

Wright also points out that it's important to consider the challenges faced by young athletes who miss their period for months and have difficulty producing estrogen. This group, engaged in often high-impact activities, may experience struggles with bone health that deserve special attention and support.

3 exercises to try

Jumping is a worthwhile form of movement for most folks—but you shouldn’t go from 0 to 100 if you’re new to it. “The most common mistake is doing too much too soon,” Dinkins says, so consider starting with beginner workouts and moving your way up. Below, three jumping workouts to try, in order of difficulty. 

1.

Beginners: Jump rope

“Start with the basics,” Dinkins says, referring to a basic jump rope exercise.

“If you don’t have a rope or haven’t jumped rope before, use an ‘air rope’ the same as you would an air guitar,” she adds. 

In action: Dinkins suggests aiming for time instead of reps. Jump rope for a full minute followed by a minimum of 90 seconds of rest between rounds. Do this for three rounds, and up your jumping time as you feel necessary. 

2.

Intermediate: Plyometric squat jumps

Squat jumps are one way to work your glutes, quads, and check jumping off your list in one fell swoop. Plus, they can spark a caloric burn due to the high intensity of the exercise, Dinkins says.

They’re essentially just a squat, but at the top, you jump instead of simply straightening your legs. If you struggle with stability, consider starting with smaller jumps at first.

In action: Complete six to eight repetitions of squat jumps for two to three sets, resting in between sets.

RELATED: How To Do Squats Properly To Strengthen Your Leg & Glute Muscles

3.

Advanced: Box jumps 

If you’ve already begun working jumps into your exercise routine, you may consider taking it to the next level with box jumps.

You can find a variety of heights at your local gym, or order them online. It’s essential that you find a sturdy place to complete these exercises, rather than jumping on a bench or another piece of equipment that isn’t stable.

You should also start small here and work your way up to larger boxes once you feel ready. 

In action: Complete three sets of six to eight reps, with adequate rest between sets. Before you commit to jumping on and off the box, consider only jumping onto it and then stepping down. This can help to prevent injuries when you’re first starting out.

Who shouldn’t add jumping exercises to their routine

Now while jumping is beneficial for most people, especially regarding bone health, it’s not recommended for everyone. Those with pre-existing joint conditions or current severe bone health concerns should consult their physician before giving these exercises a go.

You should also know that jumping isn’t the only way to support bone health when it comes to movement—strength training is another option. “As muscles pull on the bone, they generate enough stress on the bone that the bone will remodel,” Wright explains. 

So if jumping just isn't for you, give strength training a go–here's the basics you need to know.

At the end of the day, it may seem like bone health is something to worry about 20, 30, or even 40 years from now. But, like many areas of well-being, the sooner you start intentionally caring for your bones, the less concerned you'll have to be in your older age. Consider it a favor to your future self.

The takeaway

Jumping exercises can help to remodel and mineralize bones, improving their integrity and creating a trickle-down effect that lands at osteoporosis prevention. Trainers recommend starting slow with jump rope and working your way up to something more advanced like box jumps. Here, more ways to support bone health as you age.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Which Of These Life Stages Are You In? (And How Women Can Find Better Support)
Paid Content | Solaray

Which Of These Life Stages Are You In? (And How Women Can Find Better Support)

Devon Barrow

6 Best CBD Lotions & Creams For Aches & Joint Comfort
Integrative Health

6 Best CBD Lotions & Creams For Aches & Joint Comfort

Jamey Powell

The Little Known Reason B Vitamins Are Essential For Cognitive Function*
Integrative Health

The Little Known Reason B Vitamins Are Essential For Cognitive Function*

Morgan Chamberlain

8 Dietitians Share The Nutrition Advice They Actually Follow
Integrative Health

8 Dietitians Share The Nutrition Advice They Actually Follow

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Want Deeper Sleep? Make Sure You're Getting Enough Of This Superstar Amino Acid
Integrative Health

Want Deeper Sleep? Make Sure You're Getting Enough Of This Superstar Amino Acid

Sarah Regan

I'm Paranoid About My Liver, But This Supplement Gives Me Peace Of Mind*
Integrative Health

I'm Paranoid About My Liver, But This Supplement Gives Me Peace Of Mind*

Jen Howard

4 Ways To Help Your Body Clear Out Modern Toxins ('Cause There's A Lot)
Integrative Health

4 Ways To Help Your Body Clear Out Modern Toxins ('Cause There's A Lot)

Morgan Chamberlain

Why Women Are Twice As Likely To Struggle With Depression & Anxiety
Women's Health

Why Women Are Twice As Likely To Struggle With Depression & Anxiety

Phyllis E. Greenberger, MSW

Struggle To Stay Asleep At Night? This Supplement Is For You
Integrative Health

Struggle To Stay Asleep At Night? This Supplement Is For You

Emma Loewe

Which Of These Life Stages Are You In? (And How Women Can Find Better Support)
Paid Content | Solaray

Which Of These Life Stages Are You In? (And How Women Can Find Better Support)

Devon Barrow

6 Best CBD Lotions & Creams For Aches & Joint Comfort
Integrative Health

6 Best CBD Lotions & Creams For Aches & Joint Comfort

Jamey Powell

The Little Known Reason B Vitamins Are Essential For Cognitive Function*
Integrative Health

The Little Known Reason B Vitamins Are Essential For Cognitive Function*

Morgan Chamberlain

8 Dietitians Share The Nutrition Advice They Actually Follow
Integrative Health

8 Dietitians Share The Nutrition Advice They Actually Follow

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Want Deeper Sleep? Make Sure You're Getting Enough Of This Superstar Amino Acid
Integrative Health

Want Deeper Sleep? Make Sure You're Getting Enough Of This Superstar Amino Acid

Sarah Regan

I'm Paranoid About My Liver, But This Supplement Gives Me Peace Of Mind*
Integrative Health

I'm Paranoid About My Liver, But This Supplement Gives Me Peace Of Mind*

Jen Howard

4 Ways To Help Your Body Clear Out Modern Toxins ('Cause There's A Lot)
Integrative Health

4 Ways To Help Your Body Clear Out Modern Toxins ('Cause There's A Lot)

Morgan Chamberlain

Why Women Are Twice As Likely To Struggle With Depression & Anxiety
Women's Health

Why Women Are Twice As Likely To Struggle With Depression & Anxiety

Phyllis E. Greenberger, MSW

Struggle To Stay Asleep At Night? This Supplement Is For You
Integrative Health

Struggle To Stay Asleep At Night? This Supplement Is For You

Emma Loewe

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.