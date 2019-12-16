6 Science-Backed Benefits Of Hemp Oil + Why Full Spectrum Is Better

First, if you didn't know, hemp and marijuana are actually the same plant, Cannabis sativa, that has been bred differently, much the way cauliflower and Brussels sprouts are technically the same plant.

Hemp is the variety of the Cannabis sativa plant that contains high amounts of CBD, or cannabidiol (a nonpsychoactive component in the plant), in addition to other healthy compounds and very low amounts of THC (the psychoactive component in marijuana) and is legal, whereas marijuana is Cannabis sativa bred to have high amounts of THC and remains illegal in most states.

There are a lot of different types of cannabis-derived extracts, and a lot of confusion, so let's start with some definitions.