No, Hemp Oil Will Not Make You Feel High — Here's Why

For starters: There are two different kinds of hemp oil: Hemp seed oil, which is derived from cold-pressing the seeds of a hemp plant, and hemp extract, which is derived from the flower of a hemp plant. Hemp seed oil contains lots of vitamins, minerals, and omega fatty acids—but it does not contain cannabinoids. On the other hand, hemp extract is rich in cannabinoids including THC, CBN, CBG, and, CBD.

Hemp extract also contains terpenes and flavonoids, organic compounds present in all plants, fruits, and vegetables that give off specific aromas and tastes. These elicit particular responses in the body and often act synergistically with cannabinoids to boost their effects.

So while the supplement can make your body feel good and relax your mind, hemp oil won't make you feel high—even when taken in large doses. This is because while hemp and marijuana come from the same plant, they are bred differently and contain different concentrations of THC. In order to be a legal product, hemp extracts must contain less than 0.3% THC (aka trace amounts).

The THC content in marijuana depends on the product. For example, a 2018 study found that, as of 2017, dispensaries in Colorado were producing marijuana strains with anywhere from 17 to 28% THC with minimal CBD to prevent addiction. Hemp oil contains both a low THC concentration, plus CBD, and a variety of other cannabinoids that prevent users from getting high and becoming addicted to the substance.