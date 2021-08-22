mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
If You're Buying Hemp Oil, Make Sure It Follows These 5 Criteria
|
Expert Reviewed If You're Buying Hemp Oil, Make Sure It Follows These 5 Criteria

If You're Buying Hemp Oil, Make Sure It Follows These 5 Criteria

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
mbg Director of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N. is Director of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
Young Man with CBD Oil Bottle

Image by Leandro Crespi / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
August 22, 2021 — 9:05 AM

An oil that's extracted from the aerial parts (leaves, flowers, and stems) of the almighty hemp plant, hemp oil can help promote calm and relaxation—without the psychoactive effects of marijuana (a totally different plant varietal than hemp).*

If you've heard the hype and are ready to dive into the world of hemp oil, here's a primer on what to look for on a label to make sure you're getting the purest, most effective product possible:

1. It should be full-spectrum.

First, let's clarify a point that can be confusing: Hemp oil is not necessarily the same thing as CBD oil. Full-spectrum hemp oil contains a wide variety of native plant compounds (phytocannabinoids) including CBD (plus other cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, etc.), while hemp-derived CBD isolate contains only one: cannabidiol (CBD).

calm+

calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
calm+

Phytocannabinoids are the plant compounds that give hemp products their chill factor: They can help support a healthy response to stress and promote feelings of relaxation due to the unique way they interact with the body's endocannabinoid system.*

Emerging research is finding that the more types of these phytocannabinoids a product has, the better: "We know that phytocannabinoids are more effective and better tolerated when taken together and in concert with their co-occurring terpenes, flavonoids, and other phytochemicals than when they are taken in isolation,"* Jessica Knox, M.D., MPH, co-founder of the American Cannabinoid Clinics and a preventive medicine physician, recently told mbg.

Look for full-spectrum hemp oil that contains the full spectrum of phytocannabinoids to get the most active compounds for your buck.

Advertisement

2. It should be organic, non-GMO, and tested for toxins.

According to Carl Germano, R.D., CNS, CDN, the author of Road to Ananda: Simple Guide to the Endocannabinoid System, Hemp Phytocannabinoids/CBD, and Your Health, the use of pesticides, herbicides, and genetic modification is not uncommon in the hemp industry.

The fact that hemp is a bioaccumulator makes this trend concerning. This plant is super efficient at removing pollutants from the air, water, and soil—meaning if it's not grown carefully, its extracts could contain those accumulated toxins. Also, if not stored and handled diligently, hemp is prone to growing certain kinds of fungi that can produce aflatoxin, a substance that can cause liver damage and other health issues.

All this to say, it's important to buy your hemp from a trustworthy source. Look for a certified organic, non-GMO product that's been tested for contaminants like pesticides and heavy metals.

3. It should be CO2 extracted.

Most reputable hemp oil companies extract the active compounds from a hemp plant using a premium process known as CO2 extraction, which uses pressurized carbon dioxide to weed out (no pun intended) those beneficial phytocannabinoids.

Germano explains that this tends to be more efficient than other extraction methods like ethanol and olive oil extraction, and cleaner too, as it doesn't leave any potentially harmful solvents behind on the product.

Advertisement

4. It should contain validated hemp strains.

Any time you're considering buying hemp oil from a new-to-you brand, Germano says it's important to dig into their sourcing practices. Since growing industrial hemp in the U.S. was illegal until relatively recently, there isn't much information in this country about the types of plants that are now being cultivated.

This is why Germano recommends looking for strains that have been deemed safe in the European Union, where growing agricultural hemp has long been legal. That way, you'll know your product is more established and has been subject to regulation and oversight over the years.

"The E.U. commissions website has certified, validated hemp strains that have been used by humans for decades," he says. Bonus points if your hemp oil has been DNA-tested and belongs to one of these strains that are validated safe.

5. It should come in a dark bottle.

Finally, hemp oil—like any other oil—can go rancid if it isn't stored properly. It should be encapsulated (if a capsule or softgel format) and packaged in a way that shields it from air, heat, and light.

Make sure yours comes in a dark, amber bottle that protects it from the elements, and store your hemp oil with care.

Advertisement

The bottom line.

Armed with this information, you're set to find a hemp oil that lives up to expert standards. mbg is proud to say that its calm+ supplement ticks all of these boxes. The full-spectrum hemp oil product is USDA and EU certified organic and 100% CO2 extracted. Grown from certified strains on an eco-friendly farm in Poland, it's also wholly traceable and DNA-tested. It combines phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil with other ingredients that foster relaxation such as ashwagandha and lavender into a powerful formulation that eases stress and fosters a mood balance.*

calm+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
calm+

calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil.*

calm+

calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
calm+
Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Mental Health

The One Morning Mental Health Habit This Coffee Expert Swears By

Eliza Sullivan
The One Morning Mental Health Habit This Coffee Expert Swears By
Integrative Health

Sitting All Day? This Supplement Can Help Relieve The Stress & Tension*

Emma Loewe
Sitting All Day? This Supplement Can Help Relieve The Stress & Tension*
Mental Health

Is Your "Second Brain" Sabotaging Your Mental Health? A Neuroscientist Explains

Daniel Amen, M.D.
Is Your "Second Brain" Sabotaging Your Mental Health? A Neuroscientist Explains
Integrative Health

How To Journal For Better Mental Health, From A Brain Plasticity Researcher

Emma Loewe
How To Journal For Better Mental Health, From A Brain Plasticity Researcher
Integrative Health

The Stress Management Tip You Need To Hear, Based On Your Age

Emma Loewe
The Stress Management Tip You Need To Hear, Based On Your Age
Spirituality

What This Weekend's Historic Full Moon Means For Your Zodiac Sign

The AstroTwins
What This Weekend's Historic Full Moon Means For Your Zodiac Sign
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

The Ultimate Dos & Don'ts For This Painful Kind Of Acne

Andrea Jordan
The Ultimate Dos & Don'ts For This Painful Kind Of Acne
Spirituality

Astrologers Warn Of A Major Relationship Reality Check On Monday

The AstroTwins
Astrologers Warn Of A Major Relationship Reality Check On Monday
Beauty

Your Secret Weapon Against Brassy Blond Hair? These 11 Purple Shampoos

Alexandra Engler
Your Secret Weapon Against Brassy Blond Hair? These 11 Purple Shampoos
Beauty

Niacinamide & Vitamin C: Friends Or Foes? Dermatologists Explain

Jamie Schneider
Niacinamide & Vitamin C: Friends Or Foes? Dermatologists Explain
Recipes

Unsure How To Use Tinned Fish? Try Starting With This Simple, Filling Lunch

Eliza Sullivan
Unsure How To Use Tinned Fish? Try Starting With This Simple, Filling Lunch
Friendships

Yes, Soul Mates Can Be Platonic — Here Are 9 Signs You've Found Yours

Sarah Regan
Yes, Soul Mates Can Be Platonic — Here Are 9 Signs You've Found Yours
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/hemp-oil-buying-tips

Your article and new folder have been saved!