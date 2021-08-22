Phytocannabinoids are the plant compounds that give hemp products their chill factor: They can help support a healthy response to stress and promote feelings of relaxation due to the unique way they interact with the body's endocannabinoid system.*

Emerging research is finding that the more types of these phytocannabinoids a product has, the better: "We know that phytocannabinoids are more effective and better tolerated when taken together and in concert with their co-occurring terpenes, flavonoids, and other phytochemicals than when they are taken in isolation,"* Jessica Knox, M.D., MPH, co-founder of the American Cannabinoid Clinics and a preventive medicine physician, recently told mbg.

Look for full-spectrum hemp oil that contains the full spectrum of phytocannabinoids to get the most active compounds for your buck.