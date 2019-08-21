This Antioxidant, Anti-inflammatory Ingredient Might Just Revolutionize Skin Care

One of the main reasons for hemp oil's healing properties is its cannabinoid content. Cannabinoids are a group of chemically similar compounds found naturally in the cannabis plant and inside our bodies, and the two well-known ones are CBD and THC. Generally, there are negligible amounts of THC in hemp oil, but other cannabinoids like CBD and CBN—as well as essential-oil-like compounds called terpenes—are present. These ingredients have some pretty diverse healing properties, but one of the most important ones is their ability to act as antioxidants.

If we rewind to high school chemistry for a second, antioxidants are well-known beneficial chemicals that help fight free radical production in the body. Some free radical production is a normal part of life, but things like aging, chronic stress, exposure to toxins, and tobacco or alcohol can cause us to produce too many free radicals and lead to cellular damage, which is not good for our health and has been linked to illnesses like cancer. Antioxidants help neutralize free radicals and protect your health (and the health and elasticity of your skin) in the long-term.

If you walk through the ground floor of your favorite department store, it'll be hard to avoid the hundreds of antioxidant-infused skin care products: vitamin C, astaxanthin, turmeric, vitamin E, resveratrol, green tea (I think you get the idea). Well, you can add cannabinoids like CBD to this long list, as they've demonstrated strong antioxidant properties. Similar to other antioxidant skin care ingredients, they can help promote skin health and texture, especially when it comes to aging. And that's just the beginning. Hemp oil has such a wide range of uses and benefits that your skin can benefit from it in more ways than one. (Looking for a good hemp-based beauty product? Check out some of my favorite CBD-infused beauty and self-care products.)