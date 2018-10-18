CBD Oil vs. Hemp Seed Oil: What's The Difference & Why It Matters

It might seem strange, but at this point in time, it would be weird to walk into a coffee shop or juice bar in mindbodygreen's hometown—Brooklyn, New York—and not be able to buy a CBD-infused something. So whether it's a Hemp Oil-Infused Lavender Hot Chocolate or Healthy Cookie Dough Bites, there's no doubt about it: CBD is everywhere.

As the health editor at mindbodygreen and the author of the book CBD Oil Everyday Secrets: A Lifestyle Guide to Hemp-Derived Health & Wellness, it's my duty to help guide you to the highest-quality CBD products out there. And that's why I don't want you making this mistake when you buy your next one. There's some confusion out there about the difference between hemp oil and hemp seed oil—and it matters which one you buy because they have entirely different health benefits.

CBD, short for cannabidiol, is one of the main compounds found in the cannabis plant—which includes both marijuana and hemp—and is making waves for its many beneficial properties that you can take advantage of without the intoxicating effects of the other well-known cannabinoid, THC.

Because of its popularity, the number of CBD brands has exploded in the last year or two. You can now buy CBD-infused chocolates, salad dressing, golden milk, and any number of CBD-infused self-care and beauty products, including lip balm, face serum, and bath salts.

And this is great because CBD and other cannabinoids have strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that we can take advantage of in myriad ways. What I want you to look out for are products containing an ingredient called "cannabis seed oil" or "Cannabis sativa seed oil," which is the scientific name for hemp seed oil. So what's the difference between hemp seed oil and CBD oil? It's pretty simple: Hemp seed oil comes from the seeds of the hemp plant, and hemp oil (which is also commonly referred to as hemp extract or CBD oil) comes from other parts of the plant that are known to be high in cannabinoid content, mainly CBD. At the end of the day, this means that hemp seed oil won't have the same properties as CBD oil.