Will Adding Hemp Oil To Your Hair Care Routine Give You Longer, Healthier Locks?

If you started researching hemp oil's benefits and found yourself exclaiming "What CAN'T it do?" you're definitely not alone. This anti-inflammatory, high-antioxidant oil extracted from the hemp plant has been praised for everything from preventing wrinkles and dementia to healing GI disorders, psoriasis, and even preventing seizures in children with rare disorders that don't respond to medication.

These benefits are backed by varying degrees of scientific research—for example, the anti-wrinkle claim is purely anecdotal but multiple double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials have confirmed hemp oil's anti-seizure properties—but the truth is that at the end of the day, a ton of people are using hemp oil in a lot of different ways.

And now, to add to the list of uses and benefits of hemp oil, people are using it on their hair and scalp.