Will Adding Hemp Oil To Your Hair Care Routine Give You Longer, Healthier Locks?

You can tailor your use of hemp seed oil to your hair type. For dry, coarse, or curly hair, use the product as a daily leave-in moisturizer. "A small amount distributed through hair midshaft [the middle of your strands] to ends will help to strengthen and moisturize hair that is older and more vulnerable to styling damage," says Leigh Hardges, a Chicago-based stylist. "Those with straight or fine hair that steer clear of daily oils could benefit from hemp seed oil as a hot oil treatment." For a dry or oily scalp, Hardges recommends applying the hemp seed oil directly to the scalp overnight and then shampooing in the morning. "The amino acids in hemp seed oil can deliver properties to help balance the scalp and regulate the production of sebum, the body's natural oil," she explained.