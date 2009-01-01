Dr. Sarah Villafranco spent ten years as an emergency physician. After a decade, she felt frustrated at the lack of emphasis on simple solutions to health issues, like nutrition, exercise, and stress management. After losing her mom to pancreatic cancer at age 64, Sarah took some time off to reevaluate things. She took a class making soap, and fell in love not only with soapmaking, but also with the way her skin felt after using handmade soap. She became obsessed with natural skincare, and locked herself in a room for two years (not really, but almost), studying and teaching herself how to make products. She launched Osmia in 2012 to help people find simple solutions to skin issues like acne, eczema, and dermatitis.

After a decade in the industry, Osmia has a stellar reputation for quality, transparency, sustainability, and authenticity in the clean beauty space. Their products help people find healthier, happier skin with meticulously researched and tested formulas, using sustainable ingredients of exceptional quality. Learn more about Sarah and Osmia here.