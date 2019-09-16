More people in the wellness world are turning to CBD for its powerful anti-inflammatory and anti-anxiety effects, but just as many are confused about the nature of the compound. The basics are simple enough: CBD is derived from hemp and marijuana plants, but unlike THC, it's completely non-psychoactive (meaning it won't make you high). Years ago, the therapeutic properties of CBD were brought to light when a little girl, Charlotte, went from having hundreds of seizures a week to virtually none after dosing with the substance. It's since gained a cult following, with thousands of parents taking medical tourism trips to Colorado to experiment with the plant's healing powers.

Recently, though, CBD has exploded onto the scene, transcending the world of the seriously ill to the wider sphere of people who just want to feel better. While it's become almost commonplace, appearing in elixirs at trendy restaurants, in beauty products, in artisanal chocolates, and even in your friendly neighborhood bookstore with our health editor's book CBD Oil Everyday Secrets—questions about the product still abound. Is it actually legal? What healing properties does it actually have? Is it safe for anyone to take? Is it possible to overdose on it? We reached out to Joel Stanley, the CEO of CW Hemp, and Heather Jackson, the CEO of cannabinoid research nonprofit Realm of Caring, to separate myth from fact.