Women Are Having Mental Health Breakthroughs With Online Therapy—Here’s Why
Feeling balanced and steady in today’s world is a tall order. From personal matters like relationship stress and career demands to the persistent backdrop of a global climate crisis, news headlines, and an uncertain economy—of course we have a lot on our minds. These days we could all use a little extra support for our mental health, although data underlines the importance for women.
Women are more stressed than men
While 8.3% of all U.S. adults experience at least one major depressive episode in a year, it’s more common for women (10.3%) than men (6.2%). With anxiety, we see a similar picture. As the most common mental illness in the U.S., 19.1% of the population is affected by anxiety disorders. But studies1 indicate that women are more likely than men to experience mild, moderate, or severe symptoms. The natural question is, why?
Ultimately there are many factors that theorize this gender gap, starting with physiology. For those of us with fluctuating female sex hormones, we know how they can influence our thoughts, behaviors, and emotions. Studies2 have found that these sex hormones are also responsible for a more sensitive adrenal cortex, which is involved in how we respond to stress. Beyond our physiology, to be a woman in today’s culture presents its own obstacle course.
The mental health breakthrough
Women are more likely to experience mental health struggles—but now more than ever, we have the ability to change that.
On the plus side of a hyper-connected age, transformative mental health tools are right at our fingertips. As a leading example (and the world’s largest online therapy platform), Betterhelp has made therapy more accessible, affordable, and convenient. The fact that we can just log on and work with a professional therapist from the comfort of our home? That’s a mental health breakthrough.
Even better, data3 confirms online therapy (AKA telehealth) can be just as effective as traditional, in-person therapy for addressing mental health concerns like depression, anxiety, PTSD, and beyond. And CBT (cognitive-behavioral therapy), a science-backed therapy technique, yields similar results4 whether it's offered online or in-person.
How online therapy works (it’s easy)
Therapy is personal (and even more so, vulnerable). While it may seem strange to take it virtual, Betterhelp makes the online therapy process seamless and effective from the get go. You start with a simple but informative questionnaire that helps match you to a therapist best suited for your unique needs. If you value spirituality, desire an older therapist, or have a trauma background—this process helps your therapist understand what matters most to you. From there, you can work with your therapist via weekly video sessions, phone conversations, or online chat. Mental health breakthroughs and support on your time? Here for it.
The added benefits of online therapy
Collectively, we’re moving out of the era where mental health is swept under the rug. We know now that when it comes to issues women struggle with most—depression, anxiety, and chronic stress—online therapy is proven to be an effective approach. Whether you’re juggling kids, a career, school, or maybe all the above, online therapy is the affordable and convenient option we’ve long needed. But actually… It’s even more than that.
Of course, online therapy is ideal for mental illnesses and issues. What we seldom realize is that it’s also a bonafide support system; a safe space where women can talk, feel, and heal. Beyond our concerns, women are discovering self-compassion and connection through online therapy. And that matters: Research5 shows that those with a positive sense of community are less likely to report depression, anxiety, and stress. Like we said, mental well-being at our fingertips.
