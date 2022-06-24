Ah, digestion. It’s safe to say that each and every one of us hopes to have regularity and comfort when it comes to our digestion—not to mention, bloat-free days and a healthy gut.

Fortunately, there are a number of small and actionable ways you can support your overall gut microbiome daily—and you're never too young or too old to start making digestion a priority. One of the most impactful of these actions? Taking a probiotic.

Whether you’re in your younger years, or are gracefully aging, people of all ages (including one particular woman in her 70s) have been loving mindbodygreen’s probiotic+.