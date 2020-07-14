The seven skin method refers to the toning step in your routine. Toners are commonly referred to as “skins” in Korea, so essentially it’s all in the name: During the seven skin method, you’re patting a hydrating toner or essence into your skin—you guessed it—seven times. But while the name suggests seven layers, Alicia Yoon, celebrity esthetician and founder of Peach & Lily, explains that number is quite arbitrary. “It’s not really a hard and fast rule,” she tells mbg. “You can apply it seven times, you can apply it five times, or you can even apply 20 layers.”

No matter how many layers you choose, the kicker here is hydration: A difficult feat, it turns out, as our skin is exposed to so many daily aggressors that can easily suck the moisture from our skin. “You’re essentially giving yourself a mini hydrafacial,” says Yoon. And if a hydrating toner or essence is already part of your routine (as it should, she remarks), it’s not so difficult to incorporate the seven skin method into your nightly line-up—you're really just paying more attention to the toning step.