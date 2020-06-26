Slow Beauty Is Having A Major Moment Right Now: Here's Why + 5 Products To Try

The “slow beauty” philosophy is just how it sounds—a return to a slower, more simple beauty and self-care practice. It’s an emphasis on the essentials, rather than a heavy-duty 12-step routine, but it’s also about taking the time to revel in your beauty ritual: Beauty is a sensorial experience, after all, and slowing down can help you find new value in the products you own or purchase.

Needless to say, it inspires many beauty enthusiasts to quite literally stop and smell the rosewater. But Shel Pink (who wrote the book on slow beauty) explains slow beauty is more than just seeking nourishing products: “It's something to help us maintain not only our physical well-being but our psychological and spiritual well-being as well,” she tells mbg. “It’s all about developing a personal, sustainable self-care practice.”

While the term itself has been around for a while (it was "coined" in 2007, as a response to the information overload we now accept as a part of daily life), it reappears in ebbs and flows whenever our culture sees fit. Here’s an example: Slow beauty actually surged a few years ago as backlash to the fully-loaded “shelfies” you might have seen populating your Instagram. Rather than countless products lining up on bathroom shelves, the philosophy inspired a counter-culture that influenced many beauty insiders to pare back their routines to a few essential players.

And even before that, slow beauty has manifested itself in the rituals beauty lovers have always shared together. Slow beauty is what happens when you take the time to properly take a bath. It's what happens when you let your skin breathe. It's what happens when you play up your natural hair texture, not down. It's what happens when you opt out of the shiny new product, and choose the multi-purpose one or, gasp, the one you have at home. It's what happens when you use beauty as a means of connection—connection to others, to tradition, to self.