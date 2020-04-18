Serums put in the Capital-W Work: These potent tonics and elixirs are packed with powerful active ingredients to target any number of skin concerns, from acne to fine lines. As far as order in your routine goes, it should go right after your daily wash (and toner, if you choose) so the ingredients are better able to penetrate the epidermis. Some serums are for nighttime only, some work better during the day, but the majority are suitable for twice daily.

Because serums are results-driven, really think about your skin care goals before making a purchase: Not only because this will likely mean you’re happier with your product, but serums tend to cost more as they contain higher concentrations of more expensive ingredients. (You don’t want to spend a pretty penny on something only to come to the realization that your main concern is dark spots, not texture.)

Here, we outline the best serums on the market, and who they are most suited for given your skin care needs.