 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Home
Easy Recipes For An All-Natural Yoga Mat Cleaner & Disinfectant

Easy Recipes For An All-Natural Yoga Mat Cleaner & Disinfectant

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us."
Overhead of Young Woman Meditating on a Yoga Mat

Image by Addictive Creatives / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
Last updated on May 18, 2020

A good yoga class will leave you with a sense of accomplishment, a newfound ease—and a sweaty mat.

And while our mats are the pathway to Zen, they can also be a direct line to germs and bacteria. "Making skin contact with a dirty yoga mat covered in germs and bacteria can lead to skin infections, acne, toenail fungus and even transfer of the herpes virus and staph and strep infections in susceptible individuals," David A. Greuner, M.D., FACS, FICS, a double board-certified surgeon, writes on mbg. This means that you'll want to avoid using other people's mats when possible and always stay diligent about cleaning your own.

Here, Julia Watkins, the author of Simply Living Well: A Guide to Creating a Natural, Low-Waste Homeshares her recipe for two yoga mat cleaners. One is a more gentle refresh that can be applied after every flow. The other is a more involved heavy-duty disinfectant that can be whipped up once a month or whenever your mat looks or smells like it could use a thorough clean.

Yoga Mat Cleaner

For the cleaner, I use distilled water, witch hazel (or white distilled vinegar), and essential oils. The witch hazel and vinegar are great for cleaning surfaces, and the essential oils add aromatherapy and disinfectant qualities. My favorite antimicrobial oils are tea tree, eucalyptus, and lemongrass. For aromatherapy, I use lavender to bring a sense of calm or peppermint to uplift my spirits.

You'll be catching a whiff of these essential oil(s) when you're in child pose or savasana, so be sure to choose ones that appeal to you. If you are sensitive to smells, you might want to experiment with using less oil.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Ingredients:

  • 16-ounce spray bottle
  • 1 cup distilled water
  • 1 cup alcohol-free witch hazel (I like the ones sold by Mountain Rose Herbs and Thayers best)
  • 6 drops essential oils

Directions:

Add all the ingredients to your spray bottle, screw on the cap, and mix well. To use, spray generously on your mat, wipe it dry with a reusable cotton towel, and allow to completely dry before rolling it up.

Yoga Mat Disinfectant

  • 1 cup isopropyl alcohol (90 to 99% is ideal)
  • ½ cup aloe vera gel
  • 15 drops tea tree essential oil
  • A squeeze bottle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Directions:

Combine ingredients in a bowl and mix well. Transfer to a squeeze bottle and spray generously on your mat. Wipe it dry with a reusable cotton towel and allow to completely dry before rolling it up.

Want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us. She is also the co-author of...

More On This Topic

Home

Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever

Jack Byram
Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever
Home

These Pillow-Top Mattresses Make It Feel Like You're Sleeping On A Cloud

Jamey Powell
These Pillow-Top Mattresses Make It Feel Like You're Sleeping On A Cloud
$247.99

The Complete Guide To Yoga

With Tara Stiles Featuring Michael Taylor
The Complete Guide To Yoga
Integrative Health

Skip The Scale — Body Composition Is The Metabolic Health Metric You Need

Morgan Chamberlain
Skip The Scale — Body Composition Is The Metabolic Health Metric You Need
Beauty

3 Pregnancy-Safe Skin Care Myths This Derm & New Mom Wants To Debunk

Alexandra Engler
3 Pregnancy-Safe Skin Care Myths This Derm & New Mom Wants To Debunk
Integrative Health

These 4 Tests Let You Check Your Vitamin D Levels From The Comfort Of Home

Jamey Powell
These 4 Tests Let You Check Your Vitamin D Levels From The Comfort Of Home
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Functional Food

8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs

Merrell Readman
8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs
Integrative Health

13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up

Emma Loewe
13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up
Integrative Health

This Supplement Delivers Deeper Sleep In Less Than A Week, Reviewers Say*

Sarah Regan
This Supplement Delivers Deeper Sleep In Less Than A Week, Reviewers Say*
Mental Health

Therapy Doesn't Have To Be Pricey: 6 Quality, Budget-Friendly Options To Try

Julie Nguyen
Therapy Doesn't Have To Be Pricey: 6 Quality, Budget-Friendly Options To Try
Beauty

Some Body Lotions Do The Bare Minimum — Not This Complex, Skin-Loving Formula

Hannah Frye
Some Body Lotions Do The Bare Minimum — Not This Complex, Skin-Loving Formula
Integrative Health

I'm An M.D. & This Is The Supplement I Trust For Consistently Deep Sleep

Sarah Regan
I'm An M.D. & This Is The Supplement I Trust For Consistently Deep Sleep
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/diy-yoga-mat-cleaner

Your article and new folder have been saved!