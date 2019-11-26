mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Beauty
|
Fact Checked

11 Natural & Clean Hydrating Masks That Are Perfect For Dry Skin

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.

Image by mindbodygreen

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
November 26, 2019

As far as the treatment category goes, peels and clays tend to get all the attention. A little less flashy are your hydrating masks. But come this time of year—with chilly winds, drier air, dropping temps—they become the unsung hero dull skin so desperately needs. When you compound the changing climate with holiday travel woes and winter-induced daily stressors, you might consider giving your complexion a little TLC rather than reaching for exfoliating formulas.

Here, our favorites.

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask

This Instagram-famous mask was made and marketed for ailing, moisture-zapped skin post flights (hence, the name). But you don’t need to have booked a red-eye to appreciate this product: It’s made with vitamin E, amino acids, and sodium hyaluronate. Plus it contains vitamin C to increase brightness and even tone, which might come in handy after a long trip or a season of dry winter air. 

Jet Lag Mask, Summer Fridays ($48)

Cocokind Retinol Alternative Sleep Mask

Want moisture and gentle resurfacing? You can have both! Most people with dry skin shy away from retinol and retinol alternatives for fear of flaking. Past formulas of the ingredients did just that, but now you can find products that are buffered with calming ingredients so you can get the best of both worlds. This new nighttime mask is made with the trendy bakuchiol, as well as squalane, cucumber extract, and jojoba oil. 

Retinol Alternative Sleep Mask, Cocokind ($22)

Farmacy Honey Potion Renewing Antioxidant Hydration Mask

For a cozy night in, look no further. This honey hybrid mask is warm to the touch—just slather it on with the spatula and you’ll instantly feel the temp gently rising. And it will plump skin with regular use; it’s made with a unique proprietary blend of honeys, plus glycerin and vitamin Bs. 

Honey Potion Renewing Antioxidant Hydration Mask, Farmacy ($56)

Youth To The People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask

Calling this mask a dream was spot on: Not only do you wear it while you’re getting rest, but you wake up with dreamy, dewy skin! This sleep mask is made with squalane (a super hydrating active) and antioxidants (from maqui and THD Ascorbate, a more stable form of vitamin C).

Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask, Youth To The People ($48)

Aurelia Probiotic Skincare Overnight Recovery Mask

With more and more research, we’re learning many inflammatory skin conditions can be traced back to imbalances in the skin microbiome. We’re big fans of using smart topicals to help repair your skin microbiome. This new overnight mask hails from one of the classic and best probiotic skin care brands and heals your skin as you sleep. 

Skincare Overnight Recovery Mask, Aurelia Probiotic ($87)

Biossance Squalane Vitamin C Rose Mask

Mixing hydrating squalane with a bounty of good-for-you ingredients, this transforming mask is a sure crowd pleaser. Starting off as a light gel, it turns into a cream as the ingredients are activated upon contact, releasing the healing powers of stabilized vitamin C—plus rose oil and ginseng. Highly recommended after a long week, when your stressed-out skin needs some gentle care. 

Squalane Vitamin C Rose Mask, Biossance ($48)

Susanne Kaufmann Moisturizing Mask

Once I had the pleasure of meeting the impeccable Susanne Kaufmann herself at her delightful Austrian spa tucked away in the Alps. And despite having spent the week prior in the frigid, windswept mountains—my skin turned into soft butter after one of her facials. She sent me home with this moisturizing mask and the soothing product has been a favorite since. 

Moisturizing Mask, Susanne Kaufmann ($68)

First Aid Beauty Hello Fab Ginger & Turmeric Vitamin C Jelly Mask

When I need a quick reboot before a big event, I turn to this easy, light option. It’s made with antioxidants for gentle brightening—and allantoin, ginger and turmeric to seriously calm inflammation. Apply it for 10 minutes then tissue it off—your skin will be smooth and supple. 

Hello Fab Ginger & Turmeric Vitamin C Jelly Mask, First Aid Beauty ($32)

True Botanicals Moisture Lock Overnight Mask

Want an overnight mask, but loathe thick textures? True Botanicals has the perfect new mask for you. It’s made with a blend of super light and airy ingredients—that still hold tons of hydration. The star is hyaluronic acid (that moisture-packed active we have all come to adore), but it also contains squalane and peptide complex. It also doesn’t have waxes or the like, which some people find too heavy. 

Moisture Lock Overnight Mask, True Botanicals ($75)


Alpyn Beauty Calming Midnight Mask

This expertly formulated natural mask will blow you away with how effective the botanicals are. Top off your normal nighttime routine with this medium-thick cream to trap in moisture with its mix of wild dandelion, hyaluronic acid, Vitamin E, and gentle bakuchiol oil. 

Calming Midnight Mask, Alpyn Beauty ($68)

Burt’s Bees Hydrating Single Sheet Masks

If you’re one who likes sheet masks, these drugstore favorites will be your best bet. They're made with clary sage to instantly moisturize, balance pH, and improve the texture of your skin. Want an extra lifting boost? Apply the mask and then work in the formula by using your favorite facial roller over the mask.

Hydrating Single Sheet Masks, Burt’s Bees ($18 for 6)

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has...

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$49.99

How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally

With Shiva Rose
How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/natural-and-clean-hydrating-masks-for-dry-skin

Your article and new folder have been saved!