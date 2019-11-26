First Aid Beauty Hello Fab Ginger & Turmeric Vitamin C Jelly Mask

When I need a quick reboot before a big event, I turn to this easy, light option. It’s made with antioxidants for gentle brightening—and allantoin, ginger and turmeric to seriously calm inflammation. Apply it for 10 minutes then tissue it off—your skin will be smooth and supple.

Hello Fab Ginger & Turmeric Vitamin C Jelly Mask, First Aid Beauty ($32)