Skin type is a little tricky to navigate, as there are other factors that come into play (namely, water temperature, shower length, and types of soap). But you may need to shower more or less, depending on the skin you have: If you're facing some extremely dry skin, Gabriel says you can skip cleanser and just rinse with water (you'll still want to use soap on sweatier places, however, like the underarm and groin area). Using soap only two to three times a week on the skin's surface can avoid drying it further and causing inflammation, she tells us about choosing body cleansers.