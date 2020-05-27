Skin type is a little tricky to navigate, as there are other factors that come into play (namely, water temperature, shower length, and types of soap). But you may need to shower more or less, depending on the skin you have: If you’re facing some extremely dry skin, Gabriel says you can skip cleanser and just rinse with water (you’ll still want to use soap on sweatier places, however, like the underarm and groin area). Using soap only two to three times a week on the skin's surface can avoid drying it further and causing inflammation, she tells us about choosing body cleansers.

Even if you have super-dry or eczema prone skin, you’ll still want to hop under the running water—just make sure it’s not too hot. Hot water can dry the skin further; rather, “take lengthy showers in tepid water, staying under the water until your fingertips get wrinkled,” says Ciraldo. “This is a sign that you have tremendously rehydrated your skin.” Then just pat dry and apply an occlusive agent to seal in the moisture—you should be good to go.

On the other hand, if you have oily skin and are prone to breakouts (especially on your chest and back), you may need to cleanse quite frequently. “Take a cool shower after working out or after any other activities where you may be sweating,” says Ciraldo.

If you have no specific skin issues (and you’re not an athlete or need a good after-work shower), Ciraldo says you can pretty much shower—or not—as often as you like; see what works best for your skin type and experiment. Even if you aren’t showering every day, be sure to steer clear of soaps with sulfates or artificial fragrance: “These can irritate and dry out even normal skin,” Ciraldo adds.