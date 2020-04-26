Of course, simply choosing between bar soap and body wash isn’t that simple. In addition to ingredient lists, you should also be mindful of skin type.

For example, if you have dry, rough, flaky, or sensitive skin, you’ll want to make sure your cleanser is super, super gentle—a hydrating body wash may be better than a bar soap, just because of its emollient properties. Gabriel agrees: “Body washes typically offer mild cleansing that will not strip the natural oils necessary for skin health,” she explains.

If your skin is extremely dry, Gabriel even says you can skip cleanser entirely and just rinse with water. Of course, you’ll want to use body wash on sweatier places (like the underarm and groin area), but she says using soap only two to three times a week on the skin’s surface can avoid drying it further and causing inflammation. If you can’t possibly imagine skipping a lather, we get it—just make sure you’re using the gentlest cleanser you can find.

On the other hand, "if you have no issues with your skin, you can simply choose [a cleanser] you like,” says Ciraldo. Especially if you live in a hotter climate and are more prone to sweat, you might actually fare well with a higher pH bar soap, even an exfoliating product to dissolve dead skin cells. “It’s based more on preference,” Gabriel notes.