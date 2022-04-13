Unlike the squeaky-clean feeling you might get from a bar soap, body washes can replenish your skin's protective barrier, says Gabriel, leaving it soft and hydrated. Just be sure the body wash you're using is free of sulfates as well: "If you have sensitive skin, eczema, or a history of any skin disease, please be sure that any body wash you use is sulfate- and artificial-fragrance-free," board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., FAAD, adds. Sulfates give your body wash that familiar, soapy lather, but it can strip the skin of natural oils, leaving it a little parched (especially if it's already prone to dryness).