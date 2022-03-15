This Is One Of The Most Critical Parts Of Your Skin Health: Are You Damaging It?

The skin barrier sounds like a simple concept, but is actually quite complex when you get into the details. There are a lot of parts that go into making it function properly, and each of those parts works with the others to strengthen the skin. One such part is something called the “moisture barrier.” But what exactly is it that, and how does it relate to the larger skin barrier? This is where it takes a bit of nuance.

In the past, we’ve talked about the skin barrier as something of a “brick and mortar” visual—and while this isn’t entirely inaccurate, it’s not the whole picture.

“We were taught initially that the skin barrier is this brick and mortar. The bricks are dead skin cells, and the mortar is the fat. It's almost like a wrap around the body. And just in the last couple of years, we know that it's so much more dynamic than that,” says board-certified dermatologist and mbg collective member Whitney Bowe, M.D. Your barrier is not just a simple brick wall: It’s a living, dynamic defense system with several commingling teams and players. And to understand the moisture barrier, you need to understand all that works with it and around it.