"People run from bar soaps," says Tiffany Masterson, founder of nontoxic skin care line Drunk Elephant. "But they should be running from sensitizers that prematurely age their skin" (think fragrance and irritating chemicals). And where do you most frequently find these sensitizers? Liquid soap. Note: Not all liquid cleansers are evil, but any product that includes water among its ingredients requires a preservative, and that's where things get a little iffy.

"Many liquid soaps, even from natural brands, are packed with drying chemicals, surfactants, and preservatives that I'd rather avoid," explains Sarah Villafranco, M.D., (and bar soap's No. 1 cheerleader). "Bar soap is made with sodium hydroxide, but when the formulation is done right, the sodium hydroxide disappears and you're left only with soap molecules and moisturizing glycerin. Cool, huh?" Formulating into a bar allows you to add a higher concentration of pure, good-for-you ingredients—and leave out common preservatives.