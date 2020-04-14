Even if you aren't leaving the house or wearing makeup, you still run the risk of oil and grime building up on your skin. As much as we're told not to touch our face, sometimes we can't help but to scratch an itchy nose or rub our eyes during a busy workday. Not to mention the surfaces that touch our face on a regular basis: Items like our cellphones and throw pillows can transfer dirt and bacteria onto the skin, even if you wash your hands religiously (as you should). Finally, indoor pollution is a thing—so you're still exposing yourself to particulate matter that damages skin health.

"You still need to remove dirt, oils, residues of past skin care products, and air pollutants that may clog pores, cause irritation, and contain free radicals that lead to oxidative damage of the skin cells," says board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D. Washing daily can help remove that buildup, even if you can't physically see the debris running down the drain (like you might when you see mascara melt off your lashes).

Sticking to your normal routine is especially important if you're experiencing breakouts (stress acne, anyone?). "Your skin must be clean before bed, so you can repair the skin overnight and not break out more," explains celebrity esthetician Joanna Vargas. For breakouts you may even consider adding an additional step, like applying an active ingredient—like retinol, salicylic acid, or one of these spot treatments—post-wash, says King.