You’re better off just fine-tuning your natural shape, seeing what works for your particular face, and filling in color where needed. Now, there are a lot of brow products out there, from gels to powders. Each has its benefits and uses, but sometimes the most simple and time-tested ends up being the most trusted tool in your arsenal: A gentle, natural eyebrow pencil. Brow pencils can do it all from etching in faux hairs to shading in pigment to create the illusion of thickness.

Below, our favorite options on the market right now—plus, what they are better suited for.