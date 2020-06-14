mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty

Do Brows Grow Back? It Depends — But Here's What You Can Do To Help

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.
pretty young model with full brows in mirror

Image by JAVIER DÍEZ / Stocksy

June 14, 2020 — 19:05 PM

If you spent your youth or teens in front of a mirror, tweezer in hand, you might yourself be asking this question: Do eyebrows grow back? Brows, we know, come in all shapes and sizes—some are just naturally thinner, some have gaps that don’t grow in, some are bushy, and some have areas that used to be there, and now are lost to time and tweezers. 

Wanting your brows to grow back is a valid concern. (As many long for the full, lush brows that many seem to have on Instagram and the like.) However, we may not be able to give you the answer you are looking for—that’s not to say you are out of options. Allow us to explain. 

Do eyebrows grow back? 

In short: sometimes. As much as we’d like to give you a straight answer, hair loss and regrowth (on any part of the body) is a tricky thing that’s influenced by many factors. However, here’s what we know about eyebrow hair. 

First up, if you want to see what your “full regrowth” is, it takes time: “Generally, 4-6 weeks is when you'll experience what most brow specialists refer to as a ‘full regrowth,’ however, there are people who tend to see growth up to 8-10 weeks. Then there are those who see very nominal growth beyond. I've had certain clients who we've been patient with letting their brows grow in and over the course of a year they saw little bits come in very slowly that were small,” brow expert Joey Healy tells us. “The majority of your regrowth will be seen in 4-6 weeks, sometimes 8."

So if you’ve given your strands a good several weeks to do their thing, and you are still seeing gaps, thinner areas, or the like, are they gone forever? Unfortunately, maybe. Repeatedly pulling out hair—via wax or tweezers—is hard on the follicle. Do this too much, and the follicle becomes damaged and dies. Once that happens, the hair will never be able to grow back. 

"Brows can thin over time as we age, but oftentimes brows thin even more as a result of over-plucking or over-tweezing," board-certified dermatologist Whitney Bowe, M.D. has previously told mbg. "Plucking, tweezing, threading, and waxing all pull the hair from the root, and there's only so much trauma each root can take. Repeating these insults to our hair root over time increase the likelihood that some hairs will never regrow, as too much damage has been done to the base of the root where the stem cells live." 

So this means if you've been shaping your brows months, years, or decades—there might not be much you can really do to turn back the clock.

“Most people are surprised to learn that their brows have real limitations of regrowth, especially if you've been shaping your brows for a long period of time,” saysHealy. “You might be surprised how wimpy the new growth is even after waiting 8-10 weeks so yes, there is value to seeing what their maximum capacity is, but letting them regrow does not mean they are going to be back to the natural brows of your youth or they are not going to return to the natural brows you had before you starting shaping them.”

Another issue is scar tissue, notes Healy: “Know that hair will not grow on a burn or a scar either. For example, if you had a brow piercing or trauma to the skin that created a scar, no amount of time is going to cover that because the hair follicle is compromised when the brow is scarred.”

Advertisement

So what can you do about regrowing brows?

“The key is to manage your expectations and be hands off,” says Healy. “Just know that when you do regrow them you are exploring your maximum capacity of growth and do not get discouraged if there are areas that have not filled in the way you wanted them to.”

Essentially, you are not trying to regrow brows to what they were when you were younger, you are simply to regrow the brows to the best they can be right now. It’s an important distinction, because if you are waiting for full, lush brows and you don’t see them come back in a few weeks, you might get disappointed or frustrated. Don’t be: Your brows are simply what they are, and then you work with what you’ve got. 

Here’s our guide to encouraging regrowth.

  • Step 1: “Patience,” says Healy. This is the 6-10 week regrowth period we have already discussed. Do your best to keep hands off.
  • Step 2: “When patience is not enough, use a serum,” says Healy. Essentially if you are seeing that your hairs may need a bit of encouragement, reach for a brow serum. Brow serums usually contain castor oil or peptides. The research on these is slim, but anecdotally people swear by their ability to foster healthy hair. (Castor oil, in particular, has been used for ages by people of many backgrounds—so even if the research isn’t there yet, the historical context is significant.) Regardless, both castor oil and amino acid peptides contain good-for-skin and hair ingredients, so even if they can’t spur regrowth according to scientific data, they can at least encourage the hairs you do have to be their healthiest—which might create a fuller appearing brow. 
  • Step 3: Be sure to tend to the area with antioxidants, too. Hair ages with free radical damage. And since hair thins as it ages, you can potentially keep the strands healthier with antioxidants. If you already have an antioxidant serum in your skin care arsenal, you can just make sure you cover the brows with it as well. 
  • Step 4: Invest in good makeup or tints. “You still might need tinting, brow powder, serum, or so on,” says Healy. These will help fill out gaps and areas.

The takeaway. 

Hair regrowth isn't easy or straightforward, and honestly, the science is still developing on what works and what doesn't. In the meantime, be gentle to your brows—and gentle on yourself. A few gaps or thinning spots is totally normal.

Try these products:

joey healy brow serum
1

Joey Healy Brow Rejuvenation Serum

Joey Healy $125
Briogeo B. Well Organic + 100% Cold Pressed Pure Castor Oil
2

Briogeo B. Well Organic & Cold Pressed 100% Castor Oil

Briogeo $26
cocokind brow powder
3

cocokind Full Brow Balm

CocoKind $14

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Advertisement
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has...

More On This Topic

Beauty

The Only DIY Mask Your Curls Need For Summer (Plus A Few Non-DIY Ones)

Alexandra Engler
The Only DIY Mask Your Curls Need For Summer (Plus A Few Non-DIY Ones)
Beauty

To Towel Dry, Or Not To Towel Dry? An Easy Tip For Soft, Frizz-Free Hair

Jamie Schneider
To Towel Dry, Or Not To Towel Dry? An Easy Tip For Soft, Frizz-Free Hair
$19.99

Clean Cosmetics 101

With Heather White
Clean Cosmetics 101
Integrative Health

Melatonin vs. Magnesium: The Difference Between The Sleep Aids, Explained

Emma Loewe
Melatonin vs. Magnesium: The Difference Between The Sleep Aids, Explained
Integrative Health

The Reviews Are In: This mbg Supplement Is A "Go-To" For Stress Management

Emma Loewe
The Reviews Are In: This mbg Supplement Is A "Go-To" For Stress Management
Social Good

What Does It Really Mean To "Be An Ally" To Someone? An Activist Explains

Kelly Gonsalves
What Does It Really Mean To "Be An Ally" To Someone? An Activist Explains
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Routines

How Restorative Yoga Can Help With Trauma Recovery + 9 Poses To Try

Gail Parker, Ph.D., C-IAYT
How Restorative Yoga Can Help With Trauma Recovery + 9 Poses To Try
Integrative Health

Is There A Right Time Of Day To Take Hemp Or CBD? We Asked Around

Sarah Regan
Is There A Right Time Of Day To Take Hemp Or CBD? We Asked Around
Integrative Health

What To Pair Your Vitamin D Supplement With To Make Sure It Works

Jessica Timmons
What To Pair Your Vitamin D Supplement With To Make Sure It Works
Change-Makers

24 Ways To Actually Support LGBTQ+ People In 2020

Kelly Gonsalves
24 Ways To Actually Support LGBTQ+ People In 2020
Spirituality

This Week's Horoscope Is Jam-Packed With A Retrograde & Eclipse

The AstroTwins
This Week's Horoscope Is Jam-Packed With A Retrograde & Eclipse
Personal Growth

What It Actually Means To "Hold Space" + Why It's Crucial Right Now

Margeaux House
What It Actually Means To "Hold Space" + Why It's Crucial Right Now
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/do-brows-grow-back

Your article and new folder have been saved!