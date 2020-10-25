First up, if you want to see what your "full regrowth" is, it takes time: "Generally, four to six weeks is when you'll experience what most brow specialists refer to as a 'full regrowth'; however, there are people who tend to see growth in up to eight to 10 weeks. Then there are those who see very nominal growth beyond. I've had certain clients who we've been patient with letting their brows grow in, and over the course of a year, they saw little bits come in very slowly that were small," brow expert Joey Healy tells us. "The majority of your regrowth will be seen in four to six weeks, sometimes eight."