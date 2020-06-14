Do Brows Grow Back? It Depends — But Here's What You Can Do To Help
If you spent your youth or teens in front of a mirror, tweezer in hand, you might yourself be asking this question: Do eyebrows grow back? Brows, we know, come in all shapes and sizes—some are just naturally thinner, some have gaps that don’t grow in, some are bushy, and some have areas that used to be there, and now are lost to time and tweezers.
Wanting your brows to grow back is a valid concern. (As many long for the full, lush brows that many seem to have on Instagram and the like.) However, we may not be able to give you the answer you are looking for—that’s not to say you are out of options. Allow us to explain.
Do eyebrows grow back?
In short: sometimes. As much as we’d like to give you a straight answer, hair loss and regrowth (on any part of the body) is a tricky thing that’s influenced by many factors. However, here’s what we know about eyebrow hair.
First up, if you want to see what your “full regrowth” is, it takes time: “Generally, 4-6 weeks is when you'll experience what most brow specialists refer to as a ‘full regrowth,’ however, there are people who tend to see growth up to 8-10 weeks. Then there are those who see very nominal growth beyond. I've had certain clients who we've been patient with letting their brows grow in and over the course of a year they saw little bits come in very slowly that were small,” brow expert Joey Healy tells us. “The majority of your regrowth will be seen in 4-6 weeks, sometimes 8."
So if you’ve given your strands a good several weeks to do their thing, and you are still seeing gaps, thinner areas, or the like, are they gone forever? Unfortunately, maybe. Repeatedly pulling out hair—via wax or tweezers—is hard on the follicle. Do this too much, and the follicle becomes damaged and dies. Once that happens, the hair will never be able to grow back.
"Brows can thin over time as we age, but oftentimes brows thin even more as a result of over-plucking or over-tweezing," board-certified dermatologist Whitney Bowe, M.D. has previously told mbg. "Plucking, tweezing, threading, and waxing all pull the hair from the root, and there's only so much trauma each root can take. Repeating these insults to our hair root over time increase the likelihood that some hairs will never regrow, as too much damage has been done to the base of the root where the stem cells live."
So this means if you've been shaping your brows months, years, or decades—there might not be much you can really do to turn back the clock.
“Most people are surprised to learn that their brows have real limitations of regrowth, especially if you've been shaping your brows for a long period of time,” saysHealy. “You might be surprised how wimpy the new growth is even after waiting 8-10 weeks so yes, there is value to seeing what their maximum capacity is, but letting them regrow does not mean they are going to be back to the natural brows of your youth or they are not going to return to the natural brows you had before you starting shaping them.”
Another issue is scar tissue, notes Healy: “Know that hair will not grow on a burn or a scar either. For example, if you had a brow piercing or trauma to the skin that created a scar, no amount of time is going to cover that because the hair follicle is compromised when the brow is scarred.”
So what can you do about regrowing brows?
“The key is to manage your expectations and be hands off,” says Healy. “Just know that when you do regrow them you are exploring your maximum capacity of growth and do not get discouraged if there are areas that have not filled in the way you wanted them to.”
Essentially, you are not trying to regrow brows to what they were when you were younger, you are simply to regrow the brows to the best they can be right now. It’s an important distinction, because if you are waiting for full, lush brows and you don’t see them come back in a few weeks, you might get disappointed or frustrated. Don’t be: Your brows are simply what they are, and then you work with what you’ve got.
Here’s our guide to encouraging regrowth.
- Step 1: “Patience,” says Healy. This is the 6-10 week regrowth period we have already discussed. Do your best to keep hands off.
- Step 2: “When patience is not enough, use a serum,” says Healy. Essentially if you are seeing that your hairs may need a bit of encouragement, reach for a brow serum. Brow serums usually contain castor oil or peptides. The research on these is slim, but anecdotally people swear by their ability to foster healthy hair. (Castor oil, in particular, has been used for ages by people of many backgrounds—so even if the research isn’t there yet, the historical context is significant.) Regardless, both castor oil and amino acid peptides contain good-for-skin and hair ingredients, so even if they can’t spur regrowth according to scientific data, they can at least encourage the hairs you do have to be their healthiest—which might create a fuller appearing brow.
- Step 3: Be sure to tend to the area with antioxidants, too. Hair ages with free radical damage. And since hair thins as it ages, you can potentially keep the strands healthier with antioxidants. If you already have an antioxidant serum in your skin care arsenal, you can just make sure you cover the brows with it as well.
- Step 4: Invest in good makeup or tints. “You still might need tinting, brow powder, serum, or so on,” says Healy. These will help fill out gaps and areas.
The takeaway.
Hair regrowth isn't easy or straightforward, and honestly, the science is still developing on what works and what doesn't. In the meantime, be gentle to your brows—and gentle on yourself. A few gaps or thinning spots is totally normal.
