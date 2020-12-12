I’ll admit, I was timid sitting in the chair of my first eyebrow tinting appointment. Although, the sheer ease of it all (along with the first glance at my newly thickened eyebrows) had me hooked. Waking up to full, lush brows without a stitch of makeup? Count me in. Now a seasoned brow tint devotee, I’ll rave about it to any sparse-browed somebody looking for a bit more oomph.

It’s by and large a simple, painless process—oftentimes just 10 minutes from start to finish. But for those days when you feel like you don’t have a second to breathe, let alone reach out to a professional to touch up those arches, you might ponder any DIY opportunities. Dyeing your brows comfortably on the couch carries a certain allure, no?

Here’s the thing: Yes, you can dye your eyebrows at home in a pinch—just make sure you have the process down to a T. Below, our step-by-step guide to tint like the pros: