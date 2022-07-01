Most people, regardless of brow shape, experience a few sparse patches every now and then. If you’re looking for consistent growth to achieve your ideal shape, using brow growth serum is a great way to work toward that.

Here’s the thing—even if you do have symmetrical brows, a serum is still crucial to maintain that shape over time. “As we age, our brows do get patchier and a little bit weaker visually. So, everyone benefits from a serum, not just those in need of growing out their Skinny '90s arches,” Healy explains.

When it comes to choosing a brow serum, you should look for something natural, yet effective. Some products that are too simple, like castor oil, will hydrate the brow but don’t always show substantial results in terms of brow hair growth.

Other options may contain hormones or potent ingredients that can unwanted side effects: “Those can make the brows grow rapidly, but then, they have side effects like shedding, darkness of skin around the eye, and a change in iris color,” Healy explains.

Something that’s safe, with strong data to support its efficacy, is a better bet. Healy’s hero ingredient: Peptides. “A peptide-based growth serum is best because that’s the ingredient that’s the safest, most natural, and most effective,” Healy says.

With all of this in mind, Healy created his own brow serum that checks all these boxes and more. You can shop the serum here.