While I thought using a beauty sponge and setting powder was the best way to rid this pattern, I was mistaken. And, honestly, most beauty influencers will have you believing that sponges are the end-all-be-all of makeup application.

Certainly, those little sponges come in handy, but there's actually a much easier method that also comes in, uh well, handy.

It wasn’t until I saw makeup legend, Bobbi Brown, using an entirely different approach that I considered switching it up. On TikTok, Brown used her fingers (yes, that’s it), to blend in her concealer.

After trying out my own built-in makeup tools I can attest—fingers are the way to go when it comes to achieving smooth, lasting under-eye concealer.

This method works because the body heat from your fingers warms up the product. Once the product is warm, it will melt into the skin rather than laying on top of it. When your concealer is worked into the skin, it's less likely to slip around, crease, or ball up.

When you use your fingers rather than a brush or sponge, you should start with less product. Because you may be used to your blending tools soaking up part of the product you've applied, you may need a bit less than you'd typically use—which is just another reason this method is so great.