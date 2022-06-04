I used to be a stickler for brow pencils, which can create tiny, hairlike wisps in precise areas—perfect if you have noticeable gaps like me. However, most pencils contain waxes (candelilla, carnauba, etc.) that help the pigment adhere to the brows and hold shape, which means they can also grip the fine hairs with each stroke. And with my super-sensitive brows, these pencils can grab onto the hairs and tug against the follicle. No matter how gently I wielded the tool, I would always wind up with an irritated and red brow area. Not cute.

Enter, the Luxe Brow Powder. The soft pigment helps create the illusion of shadow to help the brows appear fuller, rather than mimicking actual wisps of hair. Plus, I use a soft angled brush to diffuse the pigment into my brow hairs, which lends a far gentler application; without constantly poking at my poor brows, the wisps of hair can finally thrive. I use Healy’s Corduroy shade, which blends perfectly with my light brow hairs, and the waterproof formula means it won’t ever budge. Even in the summertime humidity, this powder passes the sweat test; my brows stay defined and fluffy all day long.