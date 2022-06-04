I Never Thought I Could Have Full, Fluffy Brows — Until I Found This Product
I wish I could sport naturally thick, fluffy eyebrows, but it’s simply not in the cards for me. Before you ask: No, I did not fall victim to the pencil-thin brows trend and over-pluck my once lush set of arches—I’ve actually never even tweezed them myself. My brows have simply always been slim, sparse, and oh-so sensitive. Even the softest-tipped brow pencils can irritate my already fine and gappy tails.
I thought I was doomed to a life of meek brows—until I started using the Joey Healy Luxe Brow Powder. (Healy is the only person who has ever tweezed my brows, FYI, and I trust whatever brow grooming advice he bestows upon me.) I may not naturally have the effortless, unruly arches I dream of, but with just a few feathery strokes, this powder helps me nail a fluffy brow game.
Why I love the Joey Healy brow powder.
I used to be a stickler for brow pencils, which can create tiny, hairlike wisps in precise areas—perfect if you have noticeable gaps like me. However, most pencils contain waxes (candelilla, carnauba, etc.) that help the pigment adhere to the brows and hold shape, which means they can also grip the fine hairs with each stroke. And with my super-sensitive brows, these pencils can grab onto the hairs and tug against the follicle. No matter how gently I wielded the tool, I would always wind up with an irritated and red brow area. Not cute.
Enter, the Luxe Brow Powder. The soft pigment helps create the illusion of shadow to help the brows appear fuller, rather than mimicking actual wisps of hair. Plus, I use a soft angled brush to diffuse the pigment into my brow hairs, which lends a far gentler application; without constantly poking at my poor brows, the wisps of hair can finally thrive. I use Healy’s Corduroy shade, which blends perfectly with my light brow hairs, and the waterproof formula means it won’t ever budge. Even in the summertime humidity, this powder passes the sweat test; my brows stay defined and fluffy all day long.
Joey Healy Luxe Brow Powder$28
My routine for fluffy brows.
This powder instantly transforms my sparse brows into thick, defined arches. Still, it’s important to feed the brow hairs with nutrients to encourage natural growth. Every night, I’ll coat the hairs with brow serum to help moisturize and protect those tiny wisps. I love Healy’s peptide-infused Brow Renovation Serum, and this castor oil number from Nuele.
In the morning, I’ll brush up the brow hairs with a clean, dry spoolie before dipping my angled brush into the Luxe Brow Powder (so I can see any noticeable gaps). After filling them in with light strokes, I always set the look with a hydrating brow gel, so the hairs stay defined yet soft and malleable, because there’s nothing worse than crispy, crunchy brows. If I’m due for a brow tint—which I get every six weeks—I’ll use a pigmented brow gel to enhance the color. Otherwise, I’ll stick to a clear gel.
The takeaway.
beauty & gut collagen+
A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*
Joey Healy’s brow powder helps me finally achieve a lush brow look. Plus, because I’m not constantly tugging at the sensitive follicles, it helps my brow hairs grow fuller in the long-run. It costs $28, which is a bit pricey for one compact shadow, but it will last you a long while; I snagged one several months ago, and despite using it every day I wear makeup, I’ve barely scratched the surface. If you have fine, sparse brows like me, I suggest you hop on the brow powder bandwagon, too.