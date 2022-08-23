Beauty The 8 Best Eyebrow Growth Serums For Thicker Arches, Backed By Experts mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor By Jamie Schneider mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.

Whether you fell victim to the plucking craze of the 90s and early aughts or you just naturally have gappy brows (due to aging or genetics), a good brow growth serum is a worthy add to your arsenal. Honestly, even if you have a feathery, full set of arches (very jealous), you might want to consider copping a nutrient-rich formula. Think about it: If you fill in your eyebrows with powders, pomades, and pencils and give them a proper cleanse each night, why wouldn’t you coat them with moisture after the fact? Dry, brittle hair can thin over time, and brow serums feed those wisps with hair-healthy nutrients. Regardless, we’ve rounded up the best picks for eyebrows in desperate need of TLC. Here’s exactly how to beef up your brows, whether you have hairs thinning with age or you’ve gone a little too tweezer-happy.

What do eyebrow growth serums do?

Brow serums are quite similar to hair growth serums in general: They don’t necessarily spur regrowth at the follicles, but they do keep the tiny wisps you have healthy and moisturized, which can keep them fluffy and full. Many brow serums contain castor oil or peptides, which feed the delicate brow hairs with nutrients; this, in turn, can help combat free radical damage and inflammation (and both are linked to hair aging and hair loss). However, you can find other fatty acid- and antioxidant rich oils, too, like jojoba or squalane, which are frequently touted to "help nourish and soften the brows,” celebrity brow artist René de la Garza previously told mbg. Essentially, coating the brow hairs in moisture and protecting them with antioxidants can help them stay healthy—and healthy, thriving strands grow faster. Just one caveat: If you have any scarred follicles (from, say, over-plucking, piercings, or burns), there’s a solid chance those hairs won’t grow back. "Plucking, tweezing, threading, and waxing all pull the hair from the root, and there's only so much trauma each root can take,” notes board-certified dermatologist Whitney Bowe, M.D. about brow serums. “Repeating these insults to our hair root over time increases the likelihood that some hairs will never regrow, as too much damage has been done to the base of the root where the stem cells live." No brow serum can bring a dead follicle back to life. However, assuming your follicles aren’t dealing with any long-term trauma, they should be able to grow back naturally. And if they need a little encouragement in doing so, reach for a brow serum: These nourishing formulas can do a lot of the heavy lifting.

How we picked Quailty Each serum is of the highest quality, with clean ingredients and no artificial fragrance. If a formula does contain natural fragrance (via essential oils), we made sure to call it out for folks with sensitive skin. Brow concern People use brow serums for a variety of reasons: to calm inflammation from over-plucking, encourage growth in sparser areas, or simply to moisturize and protect the hairs. You’ll find options for all brow goals here. Targeted ingredients We sought out ingredients known for healthy hair growth, whether they’re backed by scientific evidence or used for centuries for their hair-enhancing benefits. Testing & testimonials Every serum on this list comes recommended by experts, real users, or editors. This beauty editor has naturally sparse, gappy brows, and I’ve tested (and loved) the majority of products on this list.

How to choose.

Now that you have a list of options to choose from, how do you decide which brow serum to snag? Given that it can take around six to eight weeks to see results, you’ll want to do your research beforehand and make sure you invest in the right formula. Of course, your budget plays a role, but it’s also important to seek out ingredients that meet your specific brow goals. Read: Someone with aging brows might want a different formula from someone with over-plucked brows looking to soothe the area. Here are some of the most common players you’ll find:

Castor oil: This fatty acid- and antioxidant-rich oil is a long-time beauty staple in many households. While there’s no clinical research to back up the growth claim, we can’t ignore its moisturizing and anti-inflammatory properties for optimal brow health. As board-certified dermatologist Ava Shamban, M.D., founder of SKINFIVE, tells mbg about the renowned oil: "There is no denying its anecdotal powers and prowess."

Peptides: Amino acid peptides contain good-for-skin and hair ingredients, and several types of peptides have been shown to enhance collagen production. They do this by acting as messengers in the skin, signaling your cells to produce more collagen, elastin, and keratin—and hair is made up of the protein keratin.

Amino acid peptides contain good-for-skin and hair ingredients, and several types of peptides have been shown to enhance collagen production. They do this by acting as messengers in the skin, signaling your cells to produce more collagen, elastin, and keratin—and hair is made up of the protein keratin. Antioxidants: Antioxidants can help combat free radicals from UV rays or pollution, both of which can lead to accelerated hair aging—and as hair ages, it typically thins. Tending to the area with vitamins and antioxidant-rich botanicals is always a good idea.

Antioxidants can help combat free radicals from UV rays or pollution, both of which can lead to accelerated hair aging—and as hair ages, it typically thins. Tending to the area with vitamins and antioxidant-rich botanicals is always a good idea. Panthenol: Technically, panthenol is an antioxidant (vitamin B5, to be exact), but it has specific moisturizing and anti-inflammatory properties that make it a brow care hero. The ingredient restores and protects the skin barrier and can also help the wound healing process, so it’s great for those with over-plucked, inflamed brows looking for some relief.

FAQs How often should you apply a growth serum? Many of the brow serums above can be applied twice a day, morning and night, and recommend doing so for the best results. However, if a formula is especially thick and goopy, you might want to apply only in the evenings, especially if you’re partial to brow pomades and powders during the day. If you do have a lightweight option, simply wait until it fully dries down before moving onto makeup. Can you use an eyelash serum on eyebrows? Not always. Many brow and eyelash serums contain overlapping ingredients—especially in the clean and natural space—and if an eyelash serum is marketed for lashes and brows, you can go ahead and assume that the brand has tested the formula for both areas. Still, it’s important to check the ingredients list for anything that might irritate the area.

The eyes tend to be more sensitive than brows, so if an eyelash serum is gentle enough for your flutters, you can probably apply it on your brow hairs, too. But just because a brow serum works wonders for your arches doesn’t mean you should coat your lashes—with the eye area, it’s always better to be safe than sorry. How long until I see results? Hair growth is a tricky subject, and everyone’s follicles are influenced by different factors. Generally, though, you can start to see potential brow regrowth within 2 to 3 months—after you've stopped plucking, of course. "Eyebrows have a three- to four-month growth cycle, so you need to wait at least two to three months to see if they will regrow after you stop plucking them," William Yates, M.D., an American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery hair expert and the founder of the haircare brand Dr. Yates MD Hair + Science once shared with mbg. Are there any risks with eyebrow serums? As with any new skin care product you introduce into your routine, there’s always risk for irritation. Make sure to do a patch test before applying the serum directly onto your eyebrows, just to be certain you don’t have a negative reaction to any of the ingredients. And if you do face any itching, burning, stinging, etc., when using a brow serum, stop using it and see a derm.

The takeaway.