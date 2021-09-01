Let us remind you that your brow hairs are made of the same structural components as the hair on your head—and just like those strands, they need to be washed and conditioned. The cleansing step feels more intuitive for some reason: Especially if you wear makeup—brow pencil, powder, and the like—you likely spend some time (gently) scrubbing the brows to remove the product.

The problem is, people often forget to replenish that moisture after the fact. And according to de la Garza, “[that] would be the equivalent of shampooing your hair without conditioning it.” In other words? A recipe for parched, brittle strands—which are more prone to thinning and breakage.

To condition the brow hairs, you could dedicate a whole step to a trusty brow serum or swipe of castor oil. Or, says de la Garza, you could simply apply your moisturizer or eye cream up top. You’re already massaging in your moisturizer or tapping an eye cream on your brow bone—just take a moment to send an extra dollop to the brow hairs themselves.

“Most people think that skin care is solely for the skin, when in reality it can be used on brows as well,” he notes. Plus, many creams and brow serums contain overlapping ingredients, anyways: De la Garza is partial to ones with fatty acids, moisturizing oils (like jojoba or squalane), and ceramides, as these are beloved to “help nourish and soften the brows.” And since hair ages with free radical damage, a moisturizer loaded with antioxidants is top notch for the brows, too.