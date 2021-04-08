Pencils, Powders & Pomades: Which Product Is Best For Your Brow Goals?

Brow products truly run the gamut: pencils, powders, pomades, gels, and the list goes on and on. (Some even swear by a bar of glycerin soap to slick the delicate hairs in place.) Ultimately, the route you take is up to personal preference, but each brow product does yield slightly skewed results. Example: If you’re looking to dial up the drama, you might not want to reach for eyebrow powder, which tends to result in a softer look.

So let’s dive into the waters of brow styling, shall we? Below, experts break down each type of tool, who should use it, and how to wield them for your fluffiest arches yet.