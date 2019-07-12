Do Brow Growth Treatments Actually Work? We Looked Into It

The first thing to do is to stop plucking or waxing: This will show you where your brows are in their natural state. "Eyebrows take up to 64 days, about two months to grow back fully," says Bowe, noting this is where you might see whether you have permanent damage in any spots.

As for regrowth: if you've permanently damaged the cuticle, it's likely not growing back. ("Some hairs never will," says Bowe.) So you should set expectations knowing that. We should also set expectations noting there's been little research out there about most of these regrowth ingredients. But anecdotally, there are a few oils and actives that seem to at least help the hair follicle as it's in its regrowth phase.

The most popular natural option? Castor oil, which dominates DIY recipes and internet before-and-afters. Why it's so popular is because it's high in the omega-9 fatty acid ricinoleic acid, which can reduce inflammation and improve circulation. (Apothecary Province Full Brow Serum also has caffeine-infused to amp up circulation.) To date there are no studies or research to support the castor-oil hair-regrowth claims, notes Bowe, "but I do have the occasional patient who swears by it."

Cooper-binding peptides are another popular ingredient to look for, but they are synthetic. However, there's been research that suggests this can stimulate the hair follicle as well as help existing hair strength—just as well as topical minoxidil (aka Rogaine.)

Another thing to keep in mind: Hair ages with free radical damage. And since hair thins as it ages, you can potentially keep the strands healthier with antioxidants. Now, you don't need to run out and grab an antioxidant serum just for your brow hairs, but when you're applying your regular vitamin C serum, just make sure you go over your hairs. You might not see regrowth from it, but it can at least be preventive.

Also to note, as with anything, too much can always be a bad thing. If you overload your hair follicle with oils, you might end up clogging the pore, which can actually cause inflammation. So just be wary of how much you are putting on the brow.