Participating in hair and makeup trends can be fun, lighthearted, and fairly harmless. Why? Because what makeup look or hairstyle you do today won’t impact you forever—brows, on the flip side, aren’t so forgiving.

So if you’ve bleached your brows one too many times or gone too far with the tweezers, we send our condolences. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to make your brows appear thicker. Ultimately, it may take a combination of a few of the methods below—here’s what you need to know if you’re on the journey to thicker, fuller brows.