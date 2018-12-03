Situated in an office building on 45th Street in Midtown Manhattan, Beauty Artist NY—Nayoung's business, the woman who had successfully tattooed natural-looking eyebrows on my friend—was cozy, bright, and well-decorated. I was the only client being treated for the two hours I was there, which definitely made me feel more at ease. I came to her with what I now know is an unusual request. I didn’t want to look more feminine or too polished. I don't mind looking a little gender neutral, certainly didn't want my baseline face to be unrecognizable, and I know a drastic change in brows has the power to do that.

After signing a few waivers (one of which specified that any marks made could indeed be permanent), we discussed the shape of my brows. They aren't symmetrical (but no one's are), and they slant downward, preventing the eyes from looking big and well-rested, she said. She wanted to bring them "up" for a more "awake" look. I wasn't opposed to looking more awake, but I didn't necessarily want my brows to look defined or even too close together. I'm not Amal Clooney, nor am I trying to be. I was specifically worried about the spaces where my hairs are lacking—would the tattoos look too unnatural? Would they look too masculine or too feminine? I expressed these feelings to Nayoung, and she understood.

I shared that I wanted a cool to neutral ashy (read: not warm or reddish) color and my unusual request for "unkempt" and non-femme brows, but it was hard to communicate at first. Nayoung has a vision rooted in geometry, and she likes to stick to it. She drew what she thought would be best on my face, then I showed her how I drew my brows, and we talked it out. In the end, though, we left it open-ended—not the most comfortable place to be when someone is tattooing your face. But for some reason, I had faith. We decided to check in after the first "pass" and see whether I needed more strokes or a different color.