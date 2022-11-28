First up, we have microblading—here to give you the rundown is legendary brow expert Joey Healy. Microblading involves, “Small, hair-like strokes, but very fine tattooed lines that can be masqueraded as brow hair,” he explains.

“Most people use an electric tool that is handheld and has a small needle it’s used to make very small cuts,” he explains. On occasion, manual tools can be used, but most often electric tools are preferred.

Microblading is a common practice used for anyone who wants fuller brows—whether someone lost their brows after chemotherapy, overworked them over the years (hint: post-'90s brow era), or wants a baseline to make the fill-in process a bit more straightforward.

The finished look is, simply put, a filled-in brow–just as you may have done yourself. The benefits? “It’s a quick solution to waking up and not filling in your brows,” Healy says.

Different approaches will deliver different finished looks, one of which is micro feathering—where a manual tool is used. “This is more of a marketing term,” Healy says, “It's essentially microblading with a lighter touch,” he continues.

Some techniques like the Nano Brow by New York City-based brow expert Karolina Bula produce a look that resembles a natural full brow.

Or, you can get a base outline of the brow to make your fill-in process easier. “This is where I think it succeeds it’s best,” Healy says. Sometimes a bit of powder on top can create a more natural look.

Microblading will last anywhere from ten months to three years depending on the treatment, the pigment used, skin type, and aftercare.