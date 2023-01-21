As you may know, botox is used to paralyze the facial muscles in order to keep the skin looking tight. “However, sometimes the person administering the botox is overly focused on eliminating fine lines that they don’t take into account your eyebrows,” Healy says.

“There are certain muscles in the frontalis, the forehead muscle, that’s job is to keep the brow down. When botox is applied prohibiting movement in this muscle, the brow can actually float a little bit,” he explains.

If this has happened to your brows, it may manifest into uneven brow levels—read: one brow raising higher than the other.

Luckily, botox doesn’t last forever, so the uneven brow will go back to normal with time. “It’s always best to have a conversation with your medical professional and mention that your brows are of concern and you want the doctor to keep your brows in mind when providing botox treatment,” Healy notes.

One more thing to keep in mind: It takes anywhere from one to two weeks to see the full effect of botox. So if you notice your brows begin to look uneven a few days in, go back to the office you received your botox at and request a correction. “This happens more often than people realize,” Healy says.