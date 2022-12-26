“When thinking about the skin in layers and what causes skin aging over time, we examine from the bottom up what levels of the face get affected by aging,” board-certified dermatologist and Director of Cosmetic Dermatology at Montefiore Einstein Advanced Care Kseniya Kobets, M.D. tells mbg.

As you age, the volume in your face may slowly lose volume around the bones of the cheek, forehead, temples, and jawline. “This is our infrastructure or scaffolding that holds up the fat, collagen, and skin,” Kobets says.

“When this diminishes, it causes hollowness of cheeks, under eye, and temples but also the lower part of the face begins to sag and droop in the jowls or marionette lines,” she explains. The latter marionette lines refer to the vertical lines around the mouth.

As you begin to age, sagging skin is inevitable, board-certified dermatologist and founder of MMSkincare Ellen Marmur, M.D. tells mbg. “But other factors such as diet, sun exposure, and sleep deprivation can contribute to it,” she adds.

All of this to say: Aging skin is a natural process that cannot (nor should be) avoided. However, there are external factors that contribute to accelerated skin aging. What’s more, these factors like lack of sleep, smoking, chronic stress, etc. aren’t good for the health of your skin nor your body.