 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
Here's Exactly How To Practice Skin Cycling In The Fall, From A Top Derm

Here's Exactly How To Practice Skin Cycling In The Fall, From A Top Derm

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
young woman applying serum on face with pipette

Image by LightFieldStudios / iStock

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
September 16, 2022 — 11:33 AM

As the autumn breeze trickles in, your skin might start to feel more dry than usual. And if you've recently joined the mass of TikTok skin care fans practicing "skin cycling," you may want to master one specific step in the buzzy routine: recovery night. 

In a recent TikTok video, board-certified dermatologist Whitney Bowe, M.D., FAAD (the very derm who coined the term "skin cycling"), tells her viewers how to get the most out of their recovery night during fall. Here's what you need to know. 

What is skin cycling? 

First, a quick definition of this buzzy term. Skin cycling is a helpful way to rotate your skin care products to ensure you avoid over-exfoliation and get the most out of each step. Bowe's classic routine consists of a four-night schedule: The first night calls for exfoliation, the next retinol, and the final two nights are meant for recovery (read: no strong actives). After that, the cycle repeats itself. To dive deeper into the why behind each step and which products to use, check out our guide here

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How to optimize skin cycling during fall. 

A typical recovery night focuses on restoring the skin barrier and feeding it with nutrients and hydration, sans harsh actives. However, when the cooler and drier seasons roll up, it's important to pay special attention to these nights and layer properly. 

"When you start to layer your clothing and throw on that jean jacket, that's when you want to start thinking about layering your skin care," Bowe says. Here, find her full recovery night routine: 

Step 1: A hydrating serum. 

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(119)
beauty & gut collagen+

Bowe says you can either leave your skin slightly damp or pat it dry post-cleanse. After that, apply a hydrating serum. Remember to apply the hydrating serum, "within minutes of drying your skin," Bowe says, to avoid starving your skin of hydration post-cleanse. 

She recommends a serum with hyaluronic acid in it—you can find a list of our favorite clean HA serums here, if you're in the market. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Step 2: A barrier-repair moisturizer. 

When selecting a moisturizer for the cooler months, look for one with ingredients like ceramides, peptides, squalane, sunflower seed oil, etc. "Ideally one that's going to repair the skin barrier," Bowe explains. If you have drier skin in general, you may want to opt for a thicker cream. For those with oily skin, a gel or gel-cream consistency may work better. 

Step 3: An occlusive oil or balm. 

For the final step, you want to apply an occlusive layer on top. This way, all of that hydration you just poured into your skin will stay there (as opposed to evaporating into the air). You can choose between an oil or a balm, Bowe says, depending on your preference. 

"When it comes to oils, I recommend oils that are not going to clog the pores, so things like squalane or rose hip oil," she says. However, some people still don't like the feeling of oils, despite knowing that many do not, in fact, clog pores. If that sounds like you, then a balm may be a better fit. "The mix of oils with the other ingredients in the balm is less likely to break some of my patients out," Bowe says. When shopping for your favorite balm, just be sure to use one specifically formulated for the face. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

If your skin starts to feel drier than usual, you may want to consider layering your hydrating products to lock in moisture and repair your skin barrier. Bowe is an expert on epidermal repair, and when combined with skin cycling, this routine may be the answer to keeping your skin hydrated, even while using retinol and exfoliants. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University,...

More On This Topic

Home

Find Bugs On Your Houseplants? Don't Freak Out — Do This Instead

Emma Loewe
Find Bugs On Your Houseplants? Don't Freak Out — Do This Instead
Beauty

This One Research-Backed Tip Has Been Shown To Reduce Skin Aging In 3 Months

Hannah Frye
This One Research-Backed Tip Has Been Shown To Reduce Skin Aging In 3 Months
$1299

Transform Your Health with Food

with Multiple Instructors
Transform Your Health with Food
Spirituality

Born In September? Here's What To Know About Your Birthstone

Sarah Regan
Born In September? Here's What To Know About Your Birthstone
Wellness Trends

Podiatrists Recommend These Types Of Shoes For People With High Arches

Jamey Powell
Podiatrists Recommend These Types Of Shoes For People With High Arches
Beauty

A Derm's 3 Must-Have Tips To Secure Bright, Dewy Skin Year-Round

Jamie Schneider
A Derm's 3 Must-Have Tips To Secure Bright, Dewy Skin Year-Round
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Motivation

The Best NordicTrack Treadmills Of 2022 To Fit Any Home & Budget

Marissa Miller, CPT
The Best NordicTrack Treadmills Of 2022 To Fit Any Home & Budget
Functional Food

I'm An Eco-Dietitian & These Are The 5 Foods You'll Currently Find In My Cart

Mary Purdy, MS, RDN
I'm An Eco-Dietitian & These Are The 5 Foods You'll Currently Find In My Cart
Beauty

This One Hack Will Make Your Body Lotion Work All Day Long

Hannah Frye
This One Hack Will Make Your Body Lotion Work All Day Long
Love

The One Thing You Should Do Before Breaking Up With Someone, From Therapists

Sarah Regan
The One Thing You Should Do Before Breaking Up With Someone, From Therapists
Integrative Health

5 Productivity Tips I Live By As Someone Who Struggles With Executive Function

Morgan Chamberlain
5 Productivity Tips I Live By As Someone Who Struggles With Executive Function
Spirituality

Calling All Libras: These 13 Crystals Can Help You Live Your Best Life

Sarah Regan
Calling All Libras: These 13 Crystals Can Help You Live Your Best Life
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/what-is-skin-cycling-how-to-layer-your-products-on-recovery-night

Your article and new folder have been saved!