If you’re unable to make it to your standing wax or thread appointment (global pandemic and all), an eyebrow razor can be a handy tool to have at home. The most basic comes in a disposable, handheld tool (often dubbed a “tinkle”), but you can find many more upgraded versions, like collapsible, stainless steel blades and electric trimmers.

No matter which you choose, each tool is able to shave those superficial hairs; and while the brows receive a lot of attention, you can also use these blades to target any area that requires a bit more precision—like the upper lip, jawline, even along the bikini line to clean up errant hairs. It’s quite similar to dermaplaning, although these at-home tools are only meant to lift unwanted hairs, not the entire top layer of skin (typically, estheticians will use surgical blades to dermaplane).

In terms of who should use an eyebrow razor, brow expert Joey Healy explains the best candidate is someone who has a lot of vellus hairs (aka, that light, baby hair akin to peach fuzz). “Somebody who has a lot of that superficial hair on the forehead or at the temple, sometimes at the bridge of the nose,” he adds.