Makeup artist & author

Riku Campo is an international skin care expert, makeup artist, and beauty director. He has worked as a makeup artist since 1988, and he is passionate about bringing out the beauty of many different women by highlighting their own personal style. His work has been featured in major fashion and beauty magazines and ad campaigns for L’oreal, Neiman Marcus, Saks, Smashbox, Guess, and others, and he has worked with some of Hollywood’s most renowned actresses. Riku is also the author of I Am Beauty: Timeless Skincare and Beauty for Women 40 and Over.