9 Tips To Master Youthful Looking Brows No Matter Your Age, From A Makeup Artist
What looks best on one person doesn’t necessarily look best on another. Eyebrow styles depend on your overall style: your hair color, haircut, clothing, bone structure, and makeup. Also, we know that as we get older, the brows get thinner and more uneven and sometimes turn gray. Fortunately, there are many ways to make your eyebrows look more youthful.
How to style your eyebrows.
First, if you’re not sure how to shape and trim your brows, ask an esthetician or brow professional. They will teach you how to neaten your brow area yourself with the help of tweezers, brow razors, and brow scissors.
Below, I will show you a variety of ways to enhance your brows. And always, always, always remember: when choosing a brow-makeup color; choose one a shade lighter than or the same color as your natural brows.
- Place an eyebrow brush or pencil on one side of your nose and point it straight up toward your brows: this is where your brows should start. Anything between that point and your other eyebrow should be tweezed or shaved.
- Leaving the brush at the side of your nose, point it diagonally from your nostril to the outside edge of your iris: this is where your brows should arch.
- Point your brush from the outside corner of your nose diagonally to the outside corner of your eye: this is where your brows should end.
- Brush your brows against their growing direction so you can see any long hairs that need to be trimmed.
- Using brow scissors, trim your brows very carefully: just take off a very small amount at the top, so your natural shape still exists.
- Using tweezers, clean any hair under the brows that doesn’t belong on the brow line. Stretch your skin with your other hand to give yourself a flat and tight surface for tweezing (it is also less painful that way). Always tweeze with the hair’s natural growing direction.
- Use a brow shaver to trim any hair around the brows: it is fast, safe, and completely painless.
- Apply color to the brows by filling them in with a pencil in small strokes—this will make the result look most natural. Be sure to powder the brow area before you fill in your brows, especially if you have oily or combination skin, as it will help set a base that will keep everything in place. Instead of using a pencil to fill in the brows, you can also dip the angled end of the eyebrow brush into powder and brush it into your brows. As for color, I like to choose something that matches the color of your hair (if your hair is black, choose more of a dark gray, which will look smoother).
- Finish with a brow gel, which will set every hair in place and give your brows a beautiful sheen.
After you’re finished, the brows should blend with the rest of your makeup and won’t overpower your face. The look is very classic and elegant.
Excerpted from I AM BEAUTY by Riku Campo, reprinted with permission by HarperOne, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Copyright 2020.
And do you want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.