First, if you’re not sure how to shape and trim your brows, ask an esthetician or brow professional. They will teach you how to neaten your brow area yourself with the help of tweezers, brow razors, and brow scissors.

Below, I will show you a variety of ways to enhance your brows. And always, always, always remember: when choosing a brow-makeup color; choose one a shade lighter than or the same color as your natural brows.